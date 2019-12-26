advertisement

If you have a new video game console for Christmas this year, chances are it was the PS4 because it was the best-selling console of the season. Of course, now that you have your precious new PlayStation 4, you need a few games! Fortunately for you, Amazon is now selling a number of best-selling PS4 titles at discounted prices and we’ve collected the five best deals here. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the best-selling PlayStation game currently available and you can get it for $ 44.99 instead of $ 60. Number 2 on the list is NBA 2K20, which costs just $ 29.99 from $ 60. Do you want to see the numbers 3-5? You can view all deals below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Cinematic, Immersive Combat Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative light sword combat system that stands out, parries, and evades in combination with a series of powerful Force skills that you must use to overcome obstacles that get in your way stand

A new Jedi story begins: as a former Padawan fleeing the empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to breathe new life into the Jedi order

The Galaxy awaits: ancient forests, windy cliffs and spooky jungles are all unique biomes that you will explore in Jedi: Fallen Order, with the freedom to decide when and where you are going

A galaxy spanning adventure awaits you in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new third person action adventure title from Respawn Entertainment

NBA 2K20

The best graphics & gameplay, groundbreaking game modes and unparalleled player control and customization

NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create the future in basketball culture

1 to 4 players; Network players 2 to 10: The full game requires PlayStation Plus membership to access the online multiplayer

Minimum 60 GB storage capacity

Play online (optional)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year edition

Marvel’s Spider-man has the acrobatic skills, improvisation and web-sling for which the wall crawler is known, while also introducing elements that have never been seen before in a Spider-man game

The ultimate spider-man game and experience the all-new adventure that everyone is talking about

Game of the year

Borderlands 3

An exciting ride in Mayhem: stop the fanatic Calypso twins to unite the bandit clans and claim the ultimate power of the Milky Way; only you, a sensation looking for vault hunter, have the arsenal and allies to take them down

Your vault hunter, your playing style: become one of the four extraordinary vault hunters, each with unique skills, playing styles, deep skills and countless personalization options; All vault hunters are only capable of great chaos, but together they cannot be stopped

Moze as the Gunner: When Moze needs backup, she digests her mech Iron Bear for a sucker of extra firepower

Amara as the siren: a self-assured, capable fighter with the ability to summon ethereal fists, Amara uses her Siren powers to defeat her enemies

FL4K as the BeastMaster: FL4K lives for hunting; This also applies to the loyal beasts who follow every order of their master. Unsuspecting bandits, those poor losers

Zane as the operator: Zane specializes in battlefield gadgets and is highly skilled at slipping into battle, creating chaos and sneaking back as if he was never there

Lock Lock & Loot: with bazillion guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new equipment; Firearms with self-propelled bullet screens; To check; Guns spitting fire volcanoes; Apparently; Guns that grow legs and pursue enemies while throwing verbal insults; Yes I have that too

Days passed

Harsh Open World: Days Gone uses the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4 and offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open world experience. But be careful – day and night cycles all affect the game and hostile behavior

Brutal Sandbox battles: perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and game in every situation. Make custom-made items with pieces and parts that you will find in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more

Fascinating story: Days Gone is about survivors and what makes them people: despair, loss, madness, betrayal, friendship, brotherhood, regret, love – and hope. It’s about how hope never dies

Play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter who faces a brutal struggle for survival while looking for a reason to live

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement