advertisement

batteries

January 2, 2020 against Zachary Shahan

advertisement

Batteries and charging of electric vehicles (EV) and charging may not be as exciting as robotaxis and other autonomous vehicles, there is a variety of fun news about these things that should help raise awareness and encourage people to switch to EVs.

1. You can now search on Google for EV charging points per plug type, whether you need a CHAdeMO fast charger, a CCS fast charger or something else.

Of course, if you have a Tesla, all you have to do is use the car’s navigation system, but most EV drivers on the road today don’t have Teslas.

You can also filter on ‘Open now’.

2. XING Mobility wants to place its batteries in maritime vehicles

Electric cars are maturing and there is a feverish field around the emerging electric aircraft industry, but what about the boats? Well, XING Mobility not only keeps this water space in mind, it has developed “advanced electric battery and powertrain products” for the marine vehicle market.

“The Immersio ™ modular battery system from XING Mobility is a stackable energy solution that acts as a direct motor replacement and can be configured in a wide variety of dimensions, shape and power requirements. Uniquely composed of standardized, compact modules, the product is designed to make it as easy as possible for boat and marine vehicle manufacturers to electrify their existing fleets, or to design electrical prototypes that can be tested, validated and validated within a short development time. certified. . The products are optimized to serve manufacturers who produce small to medium-sized fleets with a large mix of vehicle or ship equipment, and where the configurability of the powertrain in unusual hull or chassis space is crucial. In the boat and shipping industry, applications of the Immersio ™ modular battery system can range from high-quality boat applications to passenger ferries. “

3. The Chinese battery company CATL has risen rapidly from its founding in 2011 to become a global battery power plant. (Initially no pun.) The company does not just plant roots in its home country of China. In addition to other developments, it is now working on a battery factory in Germany.

4. Germany is launching a central control center for charging EVs (tip of the hat for Green Car Congress).

“The focus is on expanding a network for ultra-fast charging options in Germany: the first goal is to set up 1,000 new fast-charging locations that have a sufficient number of charging points per location and can be expanded quickly.

“With TOOL, NOW GmbH has already developed a planning tool commissioned by the BMVI with which the Germany-wide charging infrastructure for cars and commercial vehicles can be planned by 2030 and the further need for expansion can be calculated. The TOOL application shows the future need for additional charging points and includes traffic flows, socio-economic data and existing infrastructures. “

5. Northvolt is the newest EV startup for energy storage plus EV charging

All of EV charging stations supported by battery storage units will be installed in the 2020s, but this is still a rare sight. It is therefore remarkable that the Swedish battery-producing start-up Northvolt cooperates with Mälarenergi on one of these systems in Västerås, Sweden.

“The battery system delivers a capacity of up to 220 kW and a usable energy capacity of 320 kWh.

“The Northvolt battery system is intended to reduce peaks in the electricity demand of the charging station by more than 80%, and thereby reduce the impact of EV charging on the local electricity network. The battery system will be put into use at the Rocklunda charging station in the summer of 2020 and will be the first Mälarenergi to be located next to EV’s charging infrastructure. “

Roaring 20’s, we’re coming!

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curacao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









advertisement