December 29, 2019 11:58 am EST

Police said five people were stabbed to death in an attack on a rabbi house on Saturday evening during a Hanukkah celebration.

The attack, which occurred just before 10 p.m., took place in a house in Monsey, New York, a predominantly Orthodox Jewish community, about 30 miles north of New York City.

A man who opened the door during the celebration said that he was faced with a knife that was so large that it was “almost like a broomstick” before the person ran past him and started attacking the inside.

Celebrities said the event had more than 100 participants, all members of the ultra-orthodox Hasidic sect.

A local police officer in Ramapo said on social media that the suspect of the attack had fled the scene but was now under arrest.

“I asked who came in with an umbrella in the middle of the night?” Said Aron Kohn, who greeted the suspect at the front door. “As I said that … he immediately took the knife out of the holder, out of the case. And I’m throwing tables and chairs to get him out of here. “

Kohn said the unknown man had run past him into a large room where he had attacked those inside.

“I saw him stab people,” said Kohn. “He hurt a guy, he bled [from the neck], he bled all over his hand.”

When asked if the intruder said anything to him when he met him at the door, Kohn said, “He said something, but I couldn’t hear what he was saying.”

Kohn said he left the house with “two ladies, they came with me, they were hysterical.” He said the attacker then left the house and tried to run into the synagogue building next to the house, but the synagogue was locked.

All five stabbing victims were taken to local hospitals after the attack, the authorities said.

During a press conference after the attack, Ramapo chief of police Brad Weidel said authorities are looking for a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra that is linked to the incident. The vehicle was later in Harlem, the police said.

The department subsequently announced online that a suspect had been arrested, but did not disclose further details.

The attack occurred a day after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the New York City Police Department would increase patrols at several synagogues in the city after a flood of anti-Semitic attacks in the past two weeks.

Three women were reportedly beaten on Friday morning by another woman who thought she was Jewish. Four days after the surveillance video, a 40-year-old man in traditional Jewish clothing was slapped in the face.

“Anti-Semitism is an attack on our city’s values ​​- and we will address it directly,” said de Blasio in a social media post on Friday evening.

