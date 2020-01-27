advertisement

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Fars province in southern Iran on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The tremors hit at 1:00 p.m. UTC or 8 p.m. ET, depending on the agency. It hit about 6 miles deep.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported that the quake had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred about 15 miles northwest of Shiraz. “Effects (were) reported by eyewitnesses,” it wrote.

State media reported no potential damage or injury.

M5.2 #earthquake (# زلزله) hits 17 km 17 km northwest of # Shīrāz (#Iran) 17 minutes ago. Effects reported by eyewitnesses: pic.twitter.com/KSlKtWGOcU

– EMSC (@LastQuake) January 27, 2020

According to the nonprofit Nuclear Threat Initiative, Iran has a missile factory in Shiraz.

“In the late 1970s, before the revolution that introduced the current regime, Iran contracted US companies Westinghouse and Hughes Aircraft to build a missile assembly and repair facility in Shiraz in collaboration with Iran Electronics Industry Revolution from 1979, “the site says.” Since then, the facility has been reported as one of several alleged missile manufacturing facilities in Iran. The Shiraz plant is said to produce fuel and components for Shahab-1 / Scud-B missiles and to conduct research and development . “

In early January, a 4.9-magnitude earthquake occurred near the infamous Bushehr nuclear power plant, just a few hours after the regime fired rockets at US soldiers in Iraqi bases. There were no reports of injuries or damage in this quake.

And in December, a magnitude 4.9 quake struck near the same area. Officials said there was no harm.

At least five people were killed and more than 300 injured in a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that shook the northwest of the country in November. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake killed more than 25,000 people in the city of Bam.

Iran faces several major earthquake defects and is prone to earthquakes.

After the earthquake in eastern Turkey last week, at least four people in the region were declared dead. The 6.8 tremor also injured about 1,600, The Associated Press reported, citing local Turkish authorities.

Rescue workers attempt to rescue trapped people after a strong earthquake that destroyed several buildings in Elazig, eastern Turkey on January 26, 2020. (Ismail Coskun / IHA via AP)

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that there are still 86 people in the hospital on Monday. Eighteen of the victims in the intensive care unit, AP reported.

The Turkish Presidency for Emergency and Disaster Management reported that around 4,000 workers and 22 dogs were involved in the search and rescue efforts in the region.

Turkey suffers from several major earthquake damage and is also prone to earthquakes.

