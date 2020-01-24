advertisement

The latest action rumors about 4Chan’s Star Trek: Picard seem to have been proven right after the premiere of the first episode.

What do the leaks say

The rumors shared by 4Chan’s Angry Mr Flibble on Twitter detail how Dahj, the female lead in the trailer, which Picard supports, actually does a new form of Lt. Commander Data is. She is not the only one, she has a twin sister who also has a positronic brain.

The twins are a new embodiment of Android, something Starfleet has been trying to replicate for many years, as seen in some episodes of Star Trek The Next Generation.

The leaks also showed that Bruce Maddox, the creator of Dahj, is modeled on Donald Trump and will be the main opponent. The leaks behind the android rebellion, as seen in the Children of Mars, crippled the armada, which was accused of saving the Romulans from supernova.

The leak also says that Dr. Beverly Crusher is confirmed dead by episode 9. It also clarified that the two had agreed that a relationship between them would not work. This caused Picard to live alone.

Alison Pill’s character, called Jurati, is said to have been born a man. The character is also expected to do a comedic back and forth with the Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH).

The character of Rios will die to save someone’s life towards the end of the season, but will be technically available for a second season as his EMH lookalike will take his place in the crew.

The leak also said the show would touch the opioid crisis we are seeing in the United States as Raffi will turn out to be addicted to pain relievers. Although it looks like she could be cleaned earlier in the season, she falls behind later in the season due to Narek.

The leak adds that Hugh works for what is left of the Romulans. He disassembles the Borg Cube to use his technology to de-program and rehabilitate the drones.

Seven of Nine will join a group called Fenris Rangers. They are described as a group of people who help refugees in the galaxy. She also has Starfleet issues due to her passive role in rescuing Borg drones.

Romulan agent Narek turns out to be the ultimate twist on season one. Not only was he really behind Maddox’s attack on Mar’s Utopia Planitia Fleet Yards, he’s also a Borg Sleeper Agent. assimilated, but activated later.

Then we have a connection to the Kelvin Timeline Trek films when we learn that the Narada, the mining ship that followed Nero Spock into the past and that caused the new timeline, was actually expanded with Borg technology. So they came to missiles.

The details of the leaks in season one end with another connection to the TNG era, with Q appearing in the last episode for the first time and yet briefly.

You can see the 4Chan leaks below or in Doomcock’s video above.

Another 4-channel leak for Picard. Tomorrow we will probably find out whether they are correct or not. pic.twitter.com/ibRS7sswkY

– Angry Mr Flibble (@AngryMrFlibble) January 22, 2020

First episode seems to confirm some leaks

Some of these leaks have already been confirmed to be true. YouTuber Gary Buechler confirmed a number of leaks in his review of Star Trek: Picard Episode 1.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6MEmAYzTQs (/ embed)

A rogue synthetic attack on Utopia Planitia Fleet Yards prevented the Federation from saving Romulus residents. This attack prompted the Federation to ban plastics.

The leak over Dahj as Lt. Commander Data also appears to be confirmed. After Dahj shows up in his French castle, Picard travels to San Francisco to the Starfleet Archive Museum. There he discovers a painting on which he has left a Data Dahj. The painting is titled “Daughter” and belongs to a couple.

When Picard leaves the Starfleet archive, he meets Dahj, who is on the run. He explains that it was a “wake-up call” or “positive alarm bell” that activated her Android capabilities when she was attacked earlier in the episode.

Shortly after Dahj met Picard at the museum, they are attacked by a number of hooded figures, one of which is unmasked and exposed as a Romulan. An explosion occurs and Picard wakes up in his castle and thinks Dahj is dead.

After waking up in his castle, Picard travels to the Daystrom Institute, meets with Doctor Agnes Jurati, and inquires about the possibility of creating androids that feel flesh and blood. Meanwhile, they discover that Bruce Maddox was creating Soong-type androids. In fact, he was recruiting Agnes Jurati. However, he left Daystrom after the technology development ban was introduced.

Picard shows Jurati Dahj’s necklace that she gave him when they met. When looking at the necklace, she sees a symbol for “fractal neuronal cloning” on the necklace. She explains that it was a radical idea from Maddox that would have allowed him to create a new Android from Data’s memories. Jurati also states that these androids were created in pairs, which means that Dahj has a twin.

At the end of the episode, Dahj’s twin works at the Romulan recovery facility and is called Dr. Asha Soji. She meets Narek and learns that the necklace that Dahj Picard gave was made by her father and matches that of her twin sister. Narek then tells that he had two brothers, though not a twin, and reveals that he died unexpectedly last year.

The episode then reveals that the Romulan recovery site is in the wreckage of a Borg cube, suggesting the authenticity of Hugh’s story.

So far, the first episode has confirmed some of the leaks. However, we will first have to see how the rest of the season develops to know if the rest of the leaks will last.

With the release of the first episode and the revelation that the 4chan rumors have been proven true, how do you feel about Star Trek: Picard? Will you continue to watch or have these rumors confirmed you from the series? I want to hear from you, what do you think? Are you worried about Star Trek: Picard and the future of the franchise provider because of these rumors?

