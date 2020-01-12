advertisement

SANTA CLARA, California – Richard Sherman anticipated the interception route, then watched the San Francisco 49ers run eight times in a row to take control of their first playoff game in six years.

The dominant defense and the strong running game that led the Niners to an 8-0 start this season ensured a 27:10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the season round on Saturday.

“People don’t always respect us. At the end of the day, all you can do is go out and execute, ”said Sherman. “It felt good. That’s what we look like when we’re perfectly healthy.”

When the injured defensive starters Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt returned, the Niners (14: 3) played like in the first half of the season when they set a franchise playoff record with only 147 meters.

Jimmy Garoppolo, as a playoff starter, threw a TD pass on his opening drive and then mostly watched his defense and running game take over from there. The best-occupied 49ers made two sales in the second half of Minnesota (11: 7) 10 points.

“You’re pretty good, aren’t you?” Said George Kittle about his defense. “It’s so great to watch them work together …

“If our defense goes on like this, we don’t have to flip the ball to win games.”

Sherman prepared Tevin Coleman’s second short touchdown run of the game when he beat Adam Thielen to intercept Kirk Cousins ​​for the third time in the playoffs.

Coleman had five of the eight tricks on the 44-yard ride as part of a 105-yard rushing performance.

“These guys did very well,” said Coleman about his offensive line. “You brought the boys back so I had free holes to walk through. Yes, they did a really good job. “

Marcus Sherel’s messed up Kahn later led to a field goal in the third quarter, which meant 27:10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

In San Francisco, Minnesota suffered no defeat for more than 27 minutes from the end of the second quarter.

The Niners will host the NFC championship game against the winner of the Sunday game between Seattle and Green Bay next week.

Garoppolo intercepted deep in his own territory in the first half and then spent most of the second half on Coleman and Raheem Mostert.

There was little reason for coach Kyle Shanahan to take the risk that his defense had completely upset the talented runner Dalvin Cook. This took Minnesota’s action game and forced cousins ​​to become a drop-back passer.

“We didn’t act aggressively enough to give us the chance to win the game,” said Cousins. “It hurts right now. It is so raw at the moment that it is simply neglected. “

Vetter finished 21 for 29 for 172 yards with his only big game coming to Stefon Diggs in the first quarter on a 41-yard TD pass.

Cook was held on 18 yards on nine runs when the Niners defense returned to their prevailing early seasonal form as the bye week helped the defense recover.

“It was number one focus all week,” defender Nick Bosa said of the Minnesota running game. “We knew that Dalvin was probably the best record we ever had, and we knew we had to earn the right to rush.” So that’s what we did. We took the run as seriously as possible, stopped it and then ate it. “

San Francisco had six sacks and held Minnesota at 81 meters by the end of the fourth quarter.

TAKE IT AWAY

Eric Kendricks intercepted a Garoppolo pass at the end of the first half to give the Vikings in San Francisco 29 the ball. Minnesota could not play a third-loss sack with Ford’s return to the lineup after a thigh injury. Dan Bailey’s 39-yard field goal reduced the Niners’ hit rate to 14:10. The interception was the 19th turnover this season from Garoppolo, who had the most giveaways in the regular season from any player who had the playoffs has made.

BLOCK BACK

Garoppolo showed that he has skills that go beyond his throwing. He threw a lead block on the 255-pound linebacker Anthony Barr on the back of Deebo Samuel in the second quarter.

“Sometimes you have to remember that you are not just a quarterback, but also a football player,” said Garoppolo.

Samuel fumbled the ball in the game, but the replay found his knee went down, negating sales. This turned out to be particularly important when Coleman completed the trip with a 1-yard TD run.

REBURNED

The Vikings scored on their second drive of the game when Diggs Ahkello Witherspoon maneuvered out for a 41-yard TD catch. It was the fifth TD pass Witherspoon has been allowed to play in the last three games, and it was replaced on the corner by Emmanuel Moseley on the following ride.

INJURY

Vikings: RT Brian O’Neill sustained a head injury after a blindside block from Nick Bosa in the third quarter after intercepting cousins.

49ers: Mostert (calf) and Coleman (elbow) were injured in the second half.

NEXT

Vikings: The postseason.

49ers: NFC championship game next Sunday against Seattle or Green Bay.

