Richard Sherman said earlier this week that after Kobe Bryant’s death, “the Mamba mentality lives on.”

He introduces this mentality to Super Bowl Sunday.

Sherman climbed out of the 49er bus to Hard Rock Stadium for the Super Bowl LIV in a basketball jersey in honor of Bryant, whom he described as a friend. Bryant died a week ago in a southern California helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

The jersey that Sherman wore upside down under his suit jacket appears to be a 2004 NBA all-star game setback. In this game at Staples Center, Kobe used 20 points to shoot 9-of-12 efficiently. Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal scored 24 from the bench and took the MVP Cup home, but Bryant showed up. In 2004, Sherman was a junior at Dominguez (Compton) High School.

Sherman also sat down with FOX Sports to shoot “Dear Football”, a tribute to Bryant’s “Dear Basketball” love letter to the sport.

“Dear basketball,” Sherman begins. “From the moment I started tying up my father’s studs and following imaginary, game-critical eavesdropping attempts at the Super Bowl, I knew one thing was real: I fell in love with you.”

He noted all the work he had done as a football player and what sport had given him for it.

At the end of the video, Sherman stops addressing football.

“We love you, Kobe. We love you, Gianna, ”says Sherman. “Love always, Richard.”

