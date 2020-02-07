advertisement

A security guard checks the temperature of a woman wearing a protective mask at the entrance of a park in Beijing (China) on January 31, 2020. (NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP via Getty Images)

Around two dozen countries around the world have taken precautionary measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus as the death toll continues to rise.

advertisement

Update for updates.

41 other passengers infected on Diamond Princess in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health announced on February 7 that another 41 passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were being tested for coronavirus, increasing the total number of infected cases to 61, according to Japanese media reports.

The cruise ship is currently docked in the Japanese port of Yokohama.

The Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun added that these newly diagnosed passengers will be taken to medical facilities in Tokyo and nearby prefectures, citing the Ministry of Health.

For February 6 updates, click here.

advertisement