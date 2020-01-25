advertisement

The official death toll from coronavirus in China has risen from 26 the day before to 41 when local media reported a doctor at the front line of the struggle to contain the virus in Wuhan City.

Worldwide, more than 1,300 people are infected and health authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic.

Doctor Liang Wudong, 62, at Hubei Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan, the city where the virus first appeared and is in virtual quarantine, died of the virus, China Global Television Network said in a tweet.

It was unclear whether his death was already counted in the official fee of 41, 39 of which were in the central province of Hubei.

The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 1,287, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Saturday.

The virus was also found in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France, the United States and Australia.

Australia reported its first case of Coronavirus, a Chinese citizen in his fifties who was in Wuhan and traveled from China on January 19 with a flight from Guangzhou on Saturday. He is in stable condition in a Melbourne hospital.

“Given the number of cases found outside of China and the significant traffic from Wuhan to Australia in the past, it was not surprising that we would get some cases,” said Brendan Murphy, Australia’s chief medical officer, at a press conference ,

“This is the first confirmed case. More cases are tested every day, many of them are negative, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we had more confirmed cases.”

The French authorities reported the first confirmed cases in Europe on Friday evening.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 63 patients were examined, confirming two cases, both in people who had traveled to Wuhan.

A human-to-human transmission has been observed with the virus, which health officials say has occurred in a market in Wuhan that trafficked wildlife.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the new corona virus as an “emergency in China” this week, but has not classified it as an international concern.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is in a virtual block. Almost all flights at the airport have been canceled and checkpoints block the main roads leading out of the city. As part of ongoing containment efforts, authorities have since imposed similar barriers on more than 10 cities near Wuhan.

When Wuhan slips into isolation, the pharmacies run out of supplies and the hospitals are flooded with nervous residents. The city plans to build a 1,000-bed hospital on Monday, the state media said.

The Hubei health agency said on Saturday that 658 medical patients were affected by the virus, 57 of whom were critically ill.

The newly identified corona virus triggered an alarm because there are still many unknowns, e.g. B. How dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which was fatal in some cases.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough. Most deaths occurred in older patients, many of whom had pre-existing conditions, according to the WHO.

Originally published as 41 coronavirus deaths from China, 1,300 cases

