The Privy Council office has billed Canadian taxpayers $ 12,450 for a “Hollywood cocktail party,” according to the Blacklock Block Reporter.

The cocktail party was intended to celebrate the “excellence” of the communications staff. As part of this celebration, the taxpayer was charged for velvet ropes, red carpets and a master of ceremonies in a luxury. It was held at the Ottawa National Arts Center.

Brad Penfound, who is a senior director of communications advisor, was particularly adamant that a red carpet was present: “I’ve received some quotes about renting red carpets and velvets …

The taxpayer was billed $ 2,880 for a cocktail party that included expensive bacon, smoked salmon and beef.

Despite the cheap and tasty food, the Privy Council was upset that the Art Center served drinks in plastic cups. Thankfully, Penfound came to the rescue, asking the Art Center if “asking if it’s possible to have glass.”

Other expenses included $ 2,437 for communication prices and $ 2,712 for nine-inch crystal prices – all of which was charged to taxpayers.

The Privy Council office did not immediately respond to The Post Millennial’s comment requests.

The Privy Council office is planning to hold a second annual separation ceremony on February 18, 2020.

