advertisement

The federal government is trying to send officials to the blocked Chinese city of Wuhan, where around 400 Australian citizens have registered for evacuation from the epicenter of the fatal coronavirus.

Representatives of the Australian embassy met with Chinese authorities in Beijing about opportunities for citizens in Wuhan.

CONNECTION: Mystery Lab 30 km from the Ground Zero virus

advertisement

“The Australian government is currently trying through our embassy to send Chinese government consular officials to Hubei province in Wuhan,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

RELATED: Officials Increase Response To Corona Viruses

Morrison said the National Security Committee meets every few days to discuss the issue as more and more people come to Australia from China. “We work closely with the states and territories and will continue to do so to ensure Australian security,” he said.

“But I want to encourage Australians to do their jobs, understand the advice they have received, and listen to them.”

The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in China is 100. A total of 2,714 cases are currently confirmed in Hubei. Five people are treated for the virus in Australian hospitals after returning from the region. Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, however, gave everything to this in a stable condition.

NSW school children should stay at home if they have returned from China within the past 14 days – the incubation period of the virus. “We ask parents who have been on vacation in China with their children if they haven’t been back in 14 days. Support the community by holding your children back,” said Brad Hazard, NSW health minister.

NSW’s instruction is inconsistent with other states and governments that recommend students return to school unless the case is a confirmed case of coronavirus, is a confirmed case, or is experiencing symptoms. However, some private schools across the country have also advised students to stay away if they recently traveled to China.

Ten students from the Stuarthome School for girls in Brisbane fly back from China and are quarantined for two weeks at the boarding school to manage the risk of disease transmission.

However, the authorities warn that there will likely be more cases and will try to understand every human contact of the five confirmed patients, including those who were on the same flight from China to Australia.

There are four confirmed cases in NSW, including a 21-year-old student from the University of NSW who was diagnosed after returning from the virus epicenter in Wuhan, China, and three men aged 35, 43 and 53 who under treatment are Sydney’s Westmead Hospital.

The UNSW student showed no symptoms when landing in Sydney on Thursday, but flu-like symptoms appeared 24 hours later.

In Victoria, a man in his fifties is treated at the Monash Medical Center while four of his family members are isolated.

It is now believed that infected people can transfer the incubation period of the virus, which is between one and 14 days, to others.

The doctors had believed that the patients were only contagious when they showed symptoms.

advertisement