COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials from the South Carolina Department of Corrections say an inmate who had fled an Anderson County working group in 1979 was captured in Delaware on Wednesday and lived under a false name and identity.

64-year-old Jose Chico Romero had an encounter with the Dover police on December 28, when he presented a fake ID card, officials said in a statement.

He was arrested, processed, and released under the Arnaldo Figueroa name, but his fingerprints later came back with a match for Romero. He was arrested in Dover on New Year’s Day without incident.

According to official information, Romero was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery from Aiken County when he fled on December 13, 1979.

Romero was one of several SCDC inmates to live and work in the former Anderson County Stockade. The building was used to accommodate local short-term residents and SCDC inmates who were to work in the county as part of the established facility program. According to the current classification rules, he would not have qualified for this work release program.

Romero is held in Sussex Prison in Georgetown, Delaware because of a fleeting arrest warrant and has refused to extradite him.

Officials say he is also charged with intoxication, loafing, third-degree crime, four cases of second-degree counterfeiting, criminal identity change, and volatility outside the state.

Upon returning to the SCDC, Romero will have to serve the remainder of his original prison sentence, which is approximately seven years, plus the additional time to convict people to flee, the authorities say.

