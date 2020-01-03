advertisement

40 actresses over 40 still conquering Hollywood (photos)

Amy Adams

Academy Award-nominated Amy Adams is best known for her game in Disney’s “Enchanted” and “American Hustle”. Most recently, she starred in Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals”.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz first made a name for himself in Hollywood with films such as “Mad About Mary” and “The Mask”. Most recently, she played alongside Will Smith in “Annie”.

Cate Blanchett

The two-time Oscar winner is best known for her role in “The Aviator”. Since then she has appeared in films such as “The Lord of the Rings”, “Babel” and “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button”. He is currently working on “Ocean’s Eight”.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones is best known for the leading roles in “Intolerable Cruelty” and “Ocean’s Twelve”. Most recently, she played in “Dad’s Army”, a British war comedy.

Famke Janssen

Famke Janssen is best known as Jean Gray in the film series “X-Men”. She also has a recurring role in “How to Get Away With Murder” alongside Viola Davis.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union had her breakthrough in the cult comedy “Bring it On” for the first time. As a part of films like “Think Like a Man”, “Deliver Us From Eva” and “Bad Boys II”, she even played the first role in BET script drama “As Mary Jane.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has been featured in well-known Hollywood films since the early 90s and it doesn’t look like she’ll slow down soon. She most recently played in “Spiderman: Homecoming” and will be starring in an upcoming “Avengers” film.

Halle Berry

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry was once one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. She most recently played in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”.

Helen Mirren

Mirren had an award before EGOT status and was most recently seen in “Collateral Beauty” and “The Fate of the Furious”.

Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter has appeared in films such as “A Room with a View”, “Hamlet” and the film series “Harry Potter”. She will also play a role in “Ocean’s Eight”.

Jane Lynch

Lynch is best known for her role as Sue Sylvester in “Glee”. She last played in “Manhunt: Unabomber”.

Jennifer Aniston

Although best known for playing Rachel in “Friends”, Jennifer Aniston doesn’t let that role determine her entire career. Most recently she starred in “The Yellow Birds”, the premiere of which was Sundance.

Jennifer Connelly (1970)

Connelly made her film debut with “Once Upon a Time in America”. Since then she has appeared in films such as “A Beautiful Mind” and “He Doesn’t Like You”. Her upcoming projects include “Only the Brave” and “Alita: Battle Angel.”

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is probably one of the few actresses who have a successful musical and acting career at the same time. Lopez has starred in films such as “The Wedding Planner” and “Monster in Law”. Her current project is “Ice Age: Collision Course”.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster had her breakthrough role in “Taxi Driver,” but that wasn’t the only notable film she starred in. She has also had roles in “Silence of the Lambs” and “Flightplan” and is currently working on “Hotel Artemis”. “

Julia Roberts

Possibly one of the best actresses of our time. Julia Roberts played in films from “Pretty Woman” to “Erin Brockovich Star” and has been referred to as Hollywood’s highest-paid actress for years. Her last project is “Wonder”, which will be released later this year.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore recently won an Oscar for her role in “Still Alice”. She was last seen in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle”.

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann is best known for her roles in comedy films such as “The Other Woman” and “Knocked Up”. Her upcoming projects include “Blockers” and “The Women of Marwen”.

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei had her breakthrough role in “My Cousin Vinny”. Since then she has appeared in films such as “What Women Want” and “Anger Management”. Her latest films include “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “Captain America: Civil War”.

Melissa McCarthy (1970)

This multi-syllable separator first attracted attention as a sookie in “Gilmore Girls”. Since then she has appeared in remarkable films such as “Bridesmaids” and “Ghostbusters”. “And” The HappyTime murders. “

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep currently holds the record as the most nominated actor for an Oscar. She has appeared in well-known films since the 1970s and has projects like “Mary Poppins Returns” next year.

Monica Bellucci

Monica Bellucci is conquering both the European and American film markets. She gained worldwide attention with films like “Brotherhood of the Wold” and “Malèna”. She was also the oldest woman to be cast as one of the Bond Girls. Bellucci was last seen in the series “Twin Peaks” 2017.

Naomi Watts (1968)

Naomi Watts got her big break with David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive”. Since she had roles in “You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger” and “The Ring”, she was last seen in “Twin Peaks”.

Nia Long (1970)

Nia Long has had success in Hollywood for almost a lifetime. She played in the classics of the 90s “Boyz n the Hood” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. She is currently playing in “NCIS: Los Angeles”.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman has won almost every major acting award, and for good reason. She played in “The Hours”, “Rabbit Hole” and “The Others”. Most recently she was seen in the HBO hit “Big Little Lies”.

Octavia Spencer (1970)

Octavia Spencer recently had a major break with her role in “The Help” in 2011 – and she won an Oscar for it. Since then she can be seen in the series “Fruitvale Station”, “The Divergent” and “Hidden Figures”. Her recent projects include “The Gifted” and “A Kid Like Jake”, which will be released in 2018.

Oprah Winfrey

This doesn’t even need an explanation. It is Oprah. But she’ll be featured in Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” which premiered in 2018. She also has a full television station and produces “Queen Sugar”.

Rachel Weisz

Weisz is probably best known for her roles in the film series “The Mummy”. She also had roles in “About a Boy” and “Constantine”. Her upcoming projects include “The Mercy” and “Favorite”, both of which will come out in 2018.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek had a big break when she portrayed Frida Kahlo in the film “Frida”. She was last seen in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard”.

Sanaa Lathan

Sanaa Lathan played in many cult classics such as “Love & Basketball”, “The Best Man” and “Brown Sugar”. She is currently on the TV series “Shots Fired”.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has basically appeared in all of our favorite films, from “Miss Congeniality” to “While You Were Sleeping” to “The Blind Side”. She will be featured in the highly anticipated film “Ocean’s Eight”, which will be released in 2018.

Sofia Vergara

Vergara has starred in films such as “Soul Plane” and “Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns”. She currently plays the main role in “Modern Family”.

Taraji P. Henson

Tarji made her big breakthrough in “Baby Boy” and received recognition for her roles in “Hustle and Flow” and “The Strange Case of Benjamin Button”. Most recently she was seen in “Hidden Figures”.

Tilda Swinton

Tilda Swinton is known for her roles in the film series “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Deep End”. She last played in “Okja” and will play on the “Isle of Dogs” in 2018.

Tina Fey (1970)

Tina Fey is best known for her comic acts in “Saturday Night Live”, but she also had great success on the big screens. She has starred in hit films such as “Date Night” and “Baby Mama”. Most recently she played in “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”.

Toni Collette (1972)

Toni Collette received recognition for her role in “The Sixth Sense”. Since then she has appeared in “About a Boy” and “The Hours”. She was last seen in “Unlocked” and has a film that will be released in 2018.

Tracee Ellis Ross (1972)

Tracee Ellis Ross had her big breakthrough in the hit series “Girlfriends”. She currently plays the main role in the popular ABC series “Black-ish”.

Uma Thurman (1970)

Uma Thurman was critically received for her role in “Pulp Fiction”. Since then she can be seen in “Les Misérables” and “Kill Bill”. She currently has two films coming this year, “The War With Grandpa” and “The Brits Are”.

Vera Farmiga (1973)

Vera Farmiga has had success with films such as “Down to the Bone” and “The Departed”. She is currently planning projects until 2019.

Viola Davis (51)

Viola Davis had smaller roles in shows like “Law and Order” and films like “Kate and Leopold”, but only when she appeared in “Doubt” did she get the recognition she deserved. Since she has also received great recognition for her role in “Fences” and “The Help”, she currently plays the main role in ABC’s hit series “How to Get Away With Murder”.

