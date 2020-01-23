advertisement

Four Recording Academy trustees made a statement pushing back the notion that the Academy was a “boys club,” as claimed in the EEOC complaint filed by overthrown CEO Deborah Dugan on Tuesday.

Tammy Hurt, Christine Albert, Leslie Ann Jones, and Terry Jones signed the statement that they will abide by the mission to increase diversity in the organization, citing Tina Tchen’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Force as evidence of the academy’s evolution ,

“It is deeply troubling for us – and frankly heartbreaking – to witness the firestorm against our organization that has been unleashed. The academy is very sensitive to any allegations of harassment or abuse, and we support the independent investigations that have been launched, ”the letter said. “We would not have taken precious time from our families and careers if we had felt that this was a” boys’ club “. We are leaders of this organization and fully committed to change within the academy and our industry. “

Last week, the Academy’s Executive Committee put Dugan on vacation just a few days before the 2020 Grammys, which take place next Sunday.

The Academy’s interim chief, Harvey Mason Jr., said in a letter to members that Dugan was being investigated for wrongdoing by an employee. According to Mason, Dugan has been accused of creating a “toxic and unbearable” and “offensive and bullying” environment for her employees.

Dugan then made his own allegations against the Academy, including allegations of irregular voting, financial mismanagement, and other conflicts of interest involving the Academy’s board members. A separate investigation into Dugan’s allegations was then initiated.

Then, on Monday, Mason said Dugan was taken on administrative leave after the Academy’s Executive Committee received a letter from Dugan’s lawyer saying that she would agree to give up her role as CEO and withdraw her allegations if she did With billboard she reported Monday and asked for a total of $ 22 million.

This prompted Dugan to hire lawyers Douglas Wigdor and Michael Willemin to file a complaint with the EEOC on Tuesday alleging corruption and illegal activity by the Academy. It also included allegations that the Academy’s private lawyer, Joel Katz, was sexually harassing her (Katz denies these claims) and that she learned that her predecessor Neil Portnow was accused of raping an artist after performing at Carnegie Hall ( Portnow called the accusations “ridiculous and ridiculous”) false, and said an independent investigation had relieved him).

The full statement by the women of the Academy’s Executive Committee can be found below:

STATEMENT BY WOMEN ON THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE OF THE RECORDING ACADEMY

As women, voting members, creative artists and entrepreneurs who belong to the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy, we feel deeply committed to this organization and its member organizations and to the good work that goes beyond the GRAMMY Awards. Providing critical support for musicians in times of need and education, care and inspiration for the next generation of musicians.

Together with our male colleagues, we have made great strides in increasing our diversity across the organization, both in leadership at national level, in our twelve chapters across the country, and in nominations. Diversity has always been a priority – although admittedly this is not always easy to achieve. The partnership with the Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion, led by Tina Tchen, which was founded in May 2018, intensified these efforts, followed a clear path and opened the door to build even more bridges to the entire music community. We commit to continue this effort.

It is deeply troubling – and frankly heartbreaking – for us to witness the firestorm against our organization that has been unleashed. The academy is very sensitive to any allegation of harassment or abuse, and we support the independent investigation that has been launched. Thanks for your patience.

We have volunteered for many years to run and support this organization. We would not have taken precious time from our families and careers if we had felt that it was a “boys club”. We are leaders of this organization and fully committed to change within the academy and in our industry.

We are ready to address any concerns, allegations, and accusations that may arise. In the meantime, we continue to pursue our mission of recognizing outstanding musical achievements, advocating the wellbeing of musicians and ensuring that music remains an indelible part of our culture.

Tammy Hurt, vice chair

Christine Albert, emeritus professor

Leslie Ann Jones, trustee, member of the Executive Committee

Terry Jones, trustee, member of the Executive Committee

The Grammys and Black Music: A Timeline of Snubs and Embarrassments (Photos)

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever. In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive. For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. You could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz, and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape. But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

1959

At the first Grammys, a white group, the Champs, won the category “Best Rhythm & Blues Performance” with “Tequila”. Ella Fitzgerald was the only African American nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year categories by Domenico Modugno with “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare)” (recording and song) and Henry Mancinis “The Music From Peter Gunn” (album). William P. Gottlieb / Creative Commons

1968

At the 10th Grammy Show, one of the three best awards was won by black actors: The Fifth Dimension, which was named “Record of the Year” by the white songwriter Jimmy Webb for “Up, Up and Away”. CMA-Marc Gordon production manager

1976

After 18 years, Natalie Cole is the first black performer to receive the Best New Artist award. Lawren / Flickr

1981

It’s the year of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls”, Michael Jackson’s “Off the Wall”, Prince’s “Dirty Mind”, Smokey Robinson’s “Crusin” and the debuts of Sugarhill Gang and Kurtis Blow. But the album of the year, the song of the year, the record of the year, and the Best New Artist Awards all go to a cowardly white man named Christopher Cross. Getty Images

1986

Prince is nominated for the second and last time for the album of the year for “Sign o ‘the Times”. This album, “Purple Rain” and “1999”, will eventually be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, but it will never win the award Getty Images

1988

“It takes a million nations to hold us back” by Public Enemy, the top-ranked hip-hop album on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 best albums of all time, has not been nominated for a Grammy. However, the prices for the album of the year and the song of the year go to a black artist: Bobby McFerrin for “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”. Steve Jurvetson / Creative Commons

1989

DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince (also known as Will Smith) win the very first rap grammy for “Parents Just Don’t Understand”. The award was not given during the televised portion of the ceremony, and Smith protested boycotted the show in protest. (But DJ Jazzy Jeff showed up to take the Grammy.)

1991

More than a decade after rap music revolutionized pop music, MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” was nominated for the first hip hop song for a record of the year. It loses “Another Day in Paradise” against Phil Collins. Philippe Rous from Strasbourg

2006

Kayne West’s “Late Registration” beats Eminem’s “Encore” in the “Best Rap Album” category. This is still the only one of the seven years that a white artist was nominated in the category that the white artist did not win. Getty Images

2008

Jazz keyboardist Herbie Hancock is the youngest black artist to win the album of the year. He does this for an album by Joni Mitchell Songs. Getty Images

2010

Taylor Swift’s “Fearless” beats Beyonce’s “I Am … Sasha Fierce” for the album of the year. This comes four months after defeating Beyonce at the MTV Video Music Awards, where her acceptance speech is interrupted by Kanye West’s infamous “imma let you finish” moment. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

2014

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis win the best rap album award over Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, the sixth time in the 19-year history of the award that a white artist won it. Macklemore also beats Lamar for the best new artist and sends Lamar an apologetic text. Getty Images

2015

This time it’s Beck’s turn to beat Beyonce in the “Album of the Year” category, with his “Morning Phase” achieving a surprising victory over their self-titled album. Getty Images

2016

Grammy voters’ love for Taylor Swift is again embarrassing, as their album “1989” beats Kendrick Lamar’s landmark “To Pimp a Butterfly”. Her limp beast Ed Sheeran Kendrick beats in the “Song of the Year” category. Getty Images

2017

And finally Adele wins the album of the year for “25” and immediately uses her speech to say what everyone thought: that Beyonce deserved it for “lemonade”, which she described as “so monumental, so well thought out and” soul-bearing , “ Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2018 Jay-Z was the most nominated artist at eight, but never won a single Grammy. On his joint album with Beyonce, “Everything Is Love”, the song “APESH-T” contained the text: “Tell the Grammys f — that zero for eight s —“. And while Kendrick Lamar won the hip hop awards for “DAMN”. he lost record and album of the year to Bruno Mars.

2019 According to producer Ken Ehrlich, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Childish Gambino declined all invitation to perform. And then Kendrick Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack, which was lost in the “Album of the Year” category for “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves (one of the two non-hip-hop albums among the eight nominees).

Previous slide

Next slide

The various nominations this year are a long way from the history of the Recording Academy, which missed the best of soul, R&B and hip-hop

The 2018 Grammy nominations were a triumph for diversity, with far more hip-hop and R&B nominations in the top categories than ever.

In a way, it should come as no surprise that an organization dedicated to supporting and honoring music recognizes the current rise of hip-hop as the dominant form of pop music. But it’s a delicious shock, because since they started in the 1950s, the Grammys haven’t been inclusive.

For example, no hip-hop song has ever won the album of the year or the song of the year. You could argue that they are short-sighted in terms of rock music, Latin music, jazz, and other genres, and that there is an inevitable conservatism that results from a large number of voters considering such a huge musical landscape.

But the decades-long value of snubs and oversights isn’t pretty. Scroll through TheWrap’s timeline:

