February 9, 2020

Funeral directors and cemetery directors say it is next to unknown that someone who has paid in advance for the final arrangements will end up in the county morgue among the unused dead. But it has happened locally at least twice in the past decade.

Surveys show that an increasing number of older Americans are paying at least part of their funeral or funeral expenses in advance for themselves or another person. Here are some ways you can protect the money invested in this final spending.

Don’t keep plans secret. Make sure family, trusted friends, or a lawyer know that you have paid in advance for funeral or funeral expenses. Make sure that the information about the final agreements is shared with social workers and care administrator, and make sure that they have the most up-to-date information.

Know what you are paying for. Prepaid burial and funeral contracts should state exactly what was paid for and what happens when an item is not used. Any uncovered costs incurred in executing the prepaid plans should also be listed so that the family or estate knows in advance.

Keep a log. Make a written record of the name of the cemetery or funeral home that you have a contract with that you need to call at the time of death and include supporting documents. If you have a last will and will, include burial and burial instructions.

Keep important documents in a safe place. But not so sure that no one can get to them. Make copies of records and share them with family members, friends, or administrators. Put a copy of your extended guidelines and funeral / burial information in the fridge or put a card in your wallet that tells the finder where your burial and burial plans are.

Source: National Funeral Consumer Alliance

