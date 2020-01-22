advertisement

Four boys are scheduled to appear in court next month after being charged with participating in an alleged attack on a youth in a city park.

The boys, aged 13 to 15, were charged with a series of offenses following the incident in the small Beaumont Walk park, off Anstey Lane, in Beaumont Leys, in October Last year.

The mobile images allegedly of the assault were widely disseminated on social networks.

Leicestershire police said in a statement today: “One of the teenagers – aged 14 and from Leicester – has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and possessing imitation imitation. with the intention of provoking fear of violence.

“A 15 year old boy from Leicester was charged with assault causing bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

“Two boys, 13 and from Leicester, were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

“The charges relate to an incident reported on Saturday October 5 last year.

“The 12-year-old victim of the incident was said to have suffered injuries, including bruising.”

The adolescents were released on bail.

