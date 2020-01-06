advertisement

Ad Adon Sancho is the toast of several European football clubs, and Chelsea are not too excited about signing him.

The England international is valued at £ 120million and his signing could turn Chelsea into a Champions League title hopeful.

He has spent nearly three years at Borussia Dortmund since moving to the 1997 Champions League winners of the 1997 Manchester City.

Sancho wanted to leave the Premier League champions in search of more first team action, and Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund were able to get what they wanted.

Dortmund’s Borussia Dortmund have elevated Sancho to one of Germany’s top players.

In addition, the England international is also one of Europe’s best young players.

Last season ad Adon Sancho was recognized as Borussia Dortmund Player of the Year after missing 12 goals in the league, which saw his team finish second in the league behind Bayern Munich, which has consistently won the seventh league title.

The 19-year-old striker is no stranger to the players, as they all represent the same country.

Chelsea players Mason Mont, Tommy Abraham, and Chico Tomorrow are all part of the England squad under their manager Gareth Southgate.

