Four men were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Wigston.

The four men – two 20, one 21 and one 19 – were arrested last night at Buckland Road, Humberstone, Leicester. They remain in detention.

The deceased, 66-year-old Howard Staff was at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston at 3:45 p.m. on Monday January 13 when a stranger entered the house and assaulted him.

Police said the purpose of the raid was “monetary gain”.

Staff suffered several chest injuries and died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said detectives were particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a black Volkswagen Passat or silver Kia Sorrento driving in Wigston on Monday.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsu) is leading the investigation.

He said last night, “Although we have arrested four people this evening, our investigation is ongoing.

“One of our lines of inquiry concerns the movement of a black Volkswagen Passat and a silver Kia Sorrento. So I would like to speak to anyone who saw one of these vehicles in Wigston on Monday.

“If you have images of dash cameras from your own vehicle, please contact us.

“It is a crime committed for monetary purposes and, unfortunately, a man lost his life.

“We owe Mr. Staff’s family to find the responsible person (s), and I would ask anyone who believes they have information, however insignificant, to contact the police.”

Mr. Staff’s family requested privacy at this time and they are left to cry in peace.

If you can help the investigation, call 101.

