Adults are tough: sorting out your recyclables, packing a healthy lunch, and composting your foods… not to mention, keeping your coffee mug repair moderately clean! All in all, to make sure that your very responsible, adult behavior helps the planet AND saves you money at the same time. Now this is # AdultingDoneRight.

One of the best ways to contribute to a lower carbon future while saving some currency? Consume energy at home with these energy saving tips:

1. Update on efficient natural gas equipment

If you want to keep your seat cozy this season without having to turn on the heat and save energy, consider switching to a high efficiency natural gas heating system.

New ENERGY STAR® gas furnaces are between 95 and 99 percent efficient. That means when properly installed, for every dollar you spend on natural gas, between $ 0.95 and $ 0.99 is used as heat.

Right now, FortisBC has up to $ 1,000 discounts on high efficiency natural gas furnaces when you modernize your furnace. *

2. Weather pollution in your home

The cooler weather means lowering your coat to keep out the cold, and the same is true for your abode!

Zip your home by blooming windows, wetting doors, closing gaps and cracks, and improving your insulation so you can keep heat from escaping and save energy. Not sure about your DIY skills? FortisBC has energy-saving tips and video-like.

3. Install a connected thermostat

To save even more energy, consider installing a smart or connected thermostat. Energy efficiency features, such as planning and remote access from your smartphone, can help you save money on home heating costs!

4. Serve your heating system regularly

Much of the adult life is maintenance. Your health, your car, your home – they all need a little TLC to stay in the best shape.

To ensure that your natural gas heating system is operating as efficiently and safely as possible, regularly inspect and service a licensed contractor. The FortisBC Commerce Ally Network Directory makes it easy to find a qualified contractor. This is # AdultingDoneRight.

* Terms and conditions apply. Review individual landing pages for full details.

