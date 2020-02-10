advertisement

Each woman has her own skin care regimen. Whether it’s fairly simple and only covers the basics like a daily wash, etc., you should consider working with an expert to take your beauty routine to the next level. And when we say experts, we mean an esthetician.

An esthetician specializes in beautifying the skin. Although they are often confused with dermatologists, they perform various cosmetic skin treatments such as facials and chemical peels.

Whether you have beautiful skin or are trying to get your melanin Back on track, an esthetician is the key to making your treatment goals a reality.

Because Instagram has become the new yellow pages of beauty, we have compiled some of the best brown skin-friendly beauticians to follow on social media.

1. LaBeautyologist alias Nayamka Roberts-Smith

If you’ve heard of the innovative rule # 60SecondRule, you know that all the credit goes to this young woman. Naymaka absolutely killed the game. Transforming the care game for its 53,000 Instagram followers, 160 YouTube followers and 140,000 Twitter followers, Nai is as real as it can be. With so many incorrect skin care tips, she has done an incredible job in clearing things up with product recommendations and advice for the skin care issues that we all know about. Although she is currently based in Los Angeles, Nai does skin care visits to various cities in the United States, offering skin care advice and services. If you are lucky to have a session with his gifted hands, you will not regret it.

2. Tribecalled_ess aka Essence

If you’re in the Tri-State area of ​​New York, Connecticut or New Jersey or even further afield, Essence is definitely worth a try. Proud owner of the Lineage Skin & Hair Studio in Harlem, NY, this beauty offers everything you could want. From facials, waxing services, chemical peels, body treatments and more, you can’t go wrong with any service you choose. Essence also shares its expertise via social media, with helpful tips that can instantly take your skin care to the next level.

3. Cynthia Aesthetics

It’s just that we present Cynthia Aesthetics to you. Based in Brooklyn, New York, this young woman offers everything. From facials, dermaplanning, chemical peels and more, the possibilities are truly endless for your skin care. She also has a range of her own products that consist of a cleanser, serums and essential skin products that customers can get their hands on. She has a solid clientele who only has incredible comments on her services, which is a true testament to her skills. if you’re already in the Brooklyn area, be sure to give Cynthia a try.

4. Amendabeauty aka Sandra

Since the beginning of her skin care study under the direction of a doctor, Sandra has developed her expertise to specialize in different skin types, including black skin. Now she is the proud owner of Ameda Beauty, a beauty and skin studio located in Manchester, Connecticut. Known for creating an exclusive range of products inspired by nature, each product

offering work to address a wide range of skin care issues. From perfusion treatments to botanical facials and everything in between, whatever your skin needs, Sandra has the perfect remedy.

