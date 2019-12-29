advertisement

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – MPs arrested four people after a car was stolen in Lugoff at Christmas.

Officials received a tip at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday about a suspect vehicle in a neighborhood on White Pond Road in Elgin. A Kershaw County deputy who was patrolling the area tried to stop the car, but officials said they refused.

A chase followed and the vehicle was finally stopped on I-20 in Columbia with the support of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The vehicle is said to have been stolen by Lugoff on Christmas Day.

All four inmates were arrested for owning the stolen car. The driver can receive additional fees.

MPs say a Lugoff neighborhood was hit earlier this week and vehicles were driven through. No vehicle windows were broken. Valuables, including firearms, and some vehicles were stolen during the incident.

