According to Earthquakes Canada, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred off the BC coast.

The department found that the earthquake was 10 km deep and 215 km west of Port Hardy on Vancouver Island. The event took place at 12:20 p.m. As a result, no tsunami warning was issued.

There are no damage reports and none are expected.

Last month, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was the sixth off the BC coast. after an order of magnitude of 4.9 earlier that day. Previously, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake after a magnitude 5.7 and 6.0 earthquake triggered a magnitude 6.0 earthquake. The first was a 5.2 magnitude earthquake just before 9 a.m.

According to the Canadian encyclopedia, a whopping 4,000 earthquakes occur in Canada every year. What’s more, the B.C. The coast is the most earthquake-prone region in the country. In fact, there is a small earthquake on the lower mainland almost every day. While most of these earthquakes are hardly noticeable, certain earthquakes pose a serious threat.

Having a well-stocked earthquake set and knowing where to keep it is essential. Take your daily needs into account, from medication and contact lenses to feminine hygiene products, as well as food and water. Don’t forget your pets; If you have four-legged friends to feed, make sure you have a plan to access their food in the event of an earthquake.

More information about earthquake preparation can be found here and here.

