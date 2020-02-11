advertisement

Hello, and welcome to Sports Stars LIVE coverage of the third India-New Zealand ODI being played on Mount Maunganui.

LIVE UPDATES

Good news for New Zealand, as Kane Williamson is fit and has Toss with Virat Kohli.

India would expect its top command to fire to avoid a series of whitewashes when it encounters a soaring one New Zealand in the third and last one-day international on Tuesday.

Despite the lack of a skipper Kane Williamson Due to a shoulder injury, the host shrugged at the ODI series debacle.

New Zealand, however, will have Williamson’s experience and leadership for the last game as he passed the fitness test.

The main difference between the two sides was the top order effect.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan missing due to injuries, Virat Kohli India’s traditional ODI strength has been neutralized without New Zealand having to do hard work.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal only temporarily showed brilliant moments and didn’t repeat the kind of starts the Indians got used to from the start.

The absence of Rohit was a major factor in India’s defeat in this series. The opener has had an average of 57.30 in ODI cricket for the past 12 months, which has had a huge impact on Indian fate in this format.

squad:

India: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Sainrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

Game starts at: 7:30 a.m.

