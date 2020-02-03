advertisement

Three dozen people who were evacuated from China to France showed symptoms of a coronavirus, French health minister Agnes Buzyn said, but the 20 left on the tarmac of a French air force base later turned out to be negative for the disease.

The evacuation flight brought 254 people, a number of people from outside France, from Wuhan to Europe on Sunday. Wuhan is the epicenter of the new corona virus.

advertisement

About 20 people, including French and people outside Europe, were on the tarmac at Istres Airport after AFP had experienced symptoms of the coronavirus, Buzyn told reporters.

Another 16 people, all foreigners, were flown to their respective countries after the virus showed signs of it. 64 passengers, including 30 different nationalities, were French. French nationals and 60 non-European nationals, including people from Mexico, Brazil and Rwanda, were quarantined near Aix-en-Provence for 14 days.

People who showed no symptoms were allowed to fly to their home countries, French officials said. Six coronavirus cases were confirmed in France, the second most common in a country in Europe.

A crew member on an evacuation flight from French nationals from Wuhan gives passengers disinfectants on the flight to France on February 1, 2020. (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

The 20 people who were tested and stayed in France were all tested negative, Foreign Minister Adrien Taquet said on Monday.

“When they got on the plane, some people had some symptoms but weren’t related to the corona virus, it was more of a cold,” he said during a BFM TV appearance. “But they had to be controlled what happened at the military base in Istres in the Bouches-du-Rhône. All tests were negative and the people in question were able to reach reception centers like the one in Aix. “

Eleven Swedish citizens were among the people who showed no symptoms.

“We still don’t know what this group has,” said Anders Tegnell, epidemiologist at the Swedish Health Service, the Swedish news agency TT.

“If you put a few hundred people on a plane at this time of the year and then ask when they arrive if someone has a cough or a mild cold, there’s a small chance you’ll find a few.”

A person wears a protective mask as they walk down an empty street on February 3, 2020 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the new corona virus. (Getty Images)

The Swedes were instructed to quarantine themselves for 14 days and report to health authorities if they showed symptoms but the quarantine instructions were not required.

One case has been confirmed in Sweden.

The Czech Republic and Great Britain also had nationals on board the plane that flew to France.

Countries around the world have sent planes to Wuhan to evacuate their citizens, including Germany, Turkey, and the United States. Some of the planes have also carried nationals from other countries.

The British embassy in Beijing said Monday that there would be more flights this week to evacuate people from the Hubei province that houses Wuhan.

Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber. (TagsToTranslate) coronavirus

advertisement