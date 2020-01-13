advertisement

Armed police and negotiators cordoned off an area of ​​a busy Dundee road this weekend following reports of concerns for an individual.

Motorists on Broughty Ferry Road were turned back on Saturday afternoon as police witnessed an incident in an area between the junction of Market Street and Dalkeith Road, near the Dundee Transport Museum.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large number of police vehicles and firearms officers invading the area soon after 3 p.m. as negotiators tried to control the situation on the residential street.

advertisement

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and then turned over to health professionals, but locals were shocked not to know what had triggered such a large response from the police.

It is understood that the incident was related to mental health, but no further information was provided on the man’s condition.

At least five police vehicles and a crew from the Scottish Ambulance Service were on site and eyewitnesses reported that an incident response unit remained on site for approximately two hours.

A woman described how police and ambulance vehicles “flew over” her on Arbroath Road on the way to the scene, while another local resident said she saw at least five police vehicles arriving on the scene. places Saturday.

A man described his shock when he saw the situation unfold.

He said, “The police hijacked us on Market Street. There were about five police officers that I could see. I just hope everyone in this region is fine. “

Scottish police were unable to provide further details on the incident on Saturday and were unable to confirm whether the officers were still present until late that evening.

The force later said that Broughty Ferry Road had been fully reopened and that officers had left around 5 p.m. Saturday. It is not believed that there was a broader risk to members of the public.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called to report concerns about someone in the Broughty Ferry Road area of ​​Dundee around 3 p.m. on Saturday 11 January.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested and placed in the care of the NHS.”

advertisement