Thirty-four US soldiers suffered strokes and traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile attack on American forces at two Iraqi military bases on Friday, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

“Eight service members who were previously transported to Germany were transported to the United States for further treatment,” Hoffman said in a press conference. He said they arrived on Friday morning and nine other members of the service were still being treated in Germany.

Sixteen service members who were diagnosed with concussions and traumatic brain injuries remained in Iraq and “are already back on duty,” he said. In the meantime, a service member has been brought to Kuwait for treatment and is back on duty.

On January 8, Iran fired around two dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq. A day later, President Donald Trump said there were no deaths or injuries.

According to the photos taken by The Associated Press after the attack, some parts of the Iranian-attacked al-Asad airbase appeared to be devastated. The missiles destroyed several buildings that house soldiers.

Debris and debris can be seen at the location where an Iranian missile was launched at Al-Asad Air Force Base in the Iraqi province of Anbar on January 13, 2020. (John Davison / Reuters)

“We felt the shock wave and when the impact hit, the bunker doors sank in,” Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Staci Coleman said in mid-January, according to a Wall Street Journal report. “My personal opinion is that they really wanted to target our (air) assets, and if they accidentally killed Americans, that was fine with them.”

Tehran said it fired the missiles in retaliation for an American airstrike that killed its commander Qassem Soleimani, who had led the shady Quds Force near Baghdad airport a few days earlier. The United States said Soleimani was killed for planning attacks on American assets after Iranian-based militias ordered an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on December 31 after Iran-backed Hezbollah organization Kataib in Iran after it ended December killed an American contractor.

After the Iranian missile attack on the air bases, Trump announced sanctions against Iran and pushed for de-escalation in the region. However, hours after the rocket fire, Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran Airport and killed all 176 people on board.

Soleimani’s successor, General Esmail Ghaani, warned the United States that they would take “male revenge” from Iran after Soleimani’s death.

Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran, earlier this week said in an interview with the Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat that “if he goes the same way to kill Americans, Ghaani will suffer the same fate” as he did Soleimani.

“This is not a new threat. The President has always said that he will always act resolutely to protect American interests,” Hook added. “I think the Iranian regime now understands that it will not attack and get away with America can. “

