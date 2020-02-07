advertisement

While we could name films all day long that the academy wrongly overlooked for one reason or another, these classics feel like they should have been season winners and yet ultimately received no Oscar love at all.

RKO

“King Kong” (1933)

It was the epitome of the monster film of that era and a milestone for special effects, but the Academy didn’t give him any nominations.

United artists

“Modern Times” (1936)

Many of Charlie Chaplin’s silent masterpieces date from before the Oscars, but the academy didn’t take the chance to nominate his final round as The Tramp. Chaplin himself would not have been properly awarded an Oscar by The Academy until “Limelight” was released in 1972.

RKO

“Bringing Up Baby” (1938)

Katherine Hepburn had already won an Oscar when she starred in this screwball comedy classic alongside Cary Grant. What gives?

Images from Colombia

“His Girl Friday” (1940)

Seriously, what did the academy have against Howard Hawks? “His Girl Friday” is another great screwball comedy with Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell, but it has been completely suppressed. Even the play and the film on which “The Front Page” is based received three Oscar nominations.

Warner Bros.

“The Seekers” (1956)

It’s not like the Oscars had never heard of John Ford or John Wayne when this masterpiece came out.

United artists

“Ways of Glory” (1957)

RIP Kirk Douglas. Stanley Kubrick plus War film should have spelled Oscar Gold, but there were no nouns.

Universal pictures

“Touch of Evil” (1958)

Orson Welles’ Noir begins with a masterfully long shot and has some stunning black and white cinematography, but after “Citizen Kane” Welles received no further Oscar nominations until he won an honorary award in 1971.

The collection of criteria

“Breathless” (1960)

Jean-Luc Godard’s groundbreaking film, which triggered the French New Wave and helped to shape modern cinema, attracted attention at the Berlin Film Festival and even at the BAFTAs, but not at AMPAS. Godard was also never nominated for an Oscar, but received an honorary Oscar in 2011.

Paramount Pictures

“Harold and Maude” (1972)

The Oscars would love Hal Ashby films, but his second feature film, “Harold and Maude,” had to be content with only two Golden Globe nominations for stars Ruth Gordon and Bud Cort.

Warner Bros.

“Mean Streets” (1973)

It was taking too long for the academy to finally recognize Martin Scorsese, but it completely overlooked its first critical masterpiece.

Warner Bros.

“The Shining” (1980)

All work and no Oscar nominations make Jack a boring boy.

MGM

“This is Spinal Tap” (1984)

“This is Spinal Tap” defined a genre of mockumentary filmmaking and held heavy metal music in the mirror in the 80s, but England’s loudest rock band was above the academy’s heads.

Warner Bros.

“Once Upon a Time in America” ​​(1984)

Sergio Leone’s mob epic was a sensation in Cannes, but his Oscar hopes were doomed to fail when his almost four-hour runtime was slaughtered for a theatrical release.

Miramax

“Reservoir Dogs” (1992)

Quentin Tarantino received no nominations for his “Reservoir Dogs” debut, but he had entered the scene largely when “Pulp Fiction” came into conflict with “Forrest Gump”.

Columbia Pictures Corporation

“Groundhog Day” (1993)

A beloved romantic comedy and a performance by Bill Murray haven’t got the honor it deserves? Somehow it feels like we lived that day before.

Warner Bros.

“Heat” (1995)

Michael Mann’s stirring robbery saga shows Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer and even a top spot in the IMDB Top 250, but no Oscar nomination.

touchstone pictures

“Rushmore” (1998)

Wes Anderson’s breakthrough film earned a Golden Globe nomination for Bill Murray and two Independent Spirit Awards, and that’s it.

Gramercy Pictures

“The Big Lebowski” (1998)

The Oscars may not have followed Jeff Bridges and The Dude in this Coen Brothers classic, but that’s what you think, man.

Lionsgate Films

“American Psycho” (2000)

Before Christian Bale became a constant Oscar contender, he starred in Mary Harron’s cult favorite, in which critics were mixed and the academy almost completely ignored. although it has received special recognition from the National Board of Review.

Paramount Pictures

“Zodiac” (2007)

Was David Fincher’s “Zodiac” just too dense for academy voters? Or push three hours, was it just a little too long?

Zentropa entertainment

“Melancholia” (2011)

Perhaps the themes of Lars von Trier’s jewels were too similar (or too somber) compared to another surprising nominee for the best picture this year, “The Tree of Life”.

IFC Films

“Frances Ha” (2012)

Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver are all nominated for an Oscar this year, but the film that brought them all together and had an outstanding black and white camera was somehow overlooked.

The Weinstein Company

“Fruitvale Station” (2013)

The academy would eventually compete against Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, but they missed the chance to celebrate their breakthrough with the real story of police brutality in Fruitvale Station, although Sundance, Cannes, the Gothams, indie spirits, and critic groups all did showered it with praise.

Universal

“Rush” (2013)

Ron Howard, true history, exciting races, enormous star power, zero Oscar nominations.

Lions gate

“Dear White People” (2014)

Justin Simien’s debut film “Dear White People” was an explosive topic of conversation with a celebrated script that was snubbed at the height of the # OscarsSoWhite era.

Warner Bros.

“Wonder Woman” (2017)

A Best Film nomination for a superhero film would have been a feat of its own, but a woman-led and directed one would have been a huge statement. And the academy also failed to nominate it in the technical categories.

Sony Pictures Classics

“The Rider” (2017)

Chloé Zhao’s lavish and poetic drama “The Rider” felt like a Dark Horse contender for at least one screenplay nomination after receiving the highest honor at the Gotham Awards for Best Picture, but was ousted by the rodeo.

Warner Bros.

“Paddington 2” (2018)

Many critics thought the quirky “Paddington 2” was one of the best films of the year, for children’s films or otherwise. Others even saw Hugh Grant as a nominated best supporting actor for his gonzo villain.

A24

“Hereditary” (2018)

Horror films are always a tough sales success with the Academy, as are films that premiered at Sundance, but A24 has worked hard to get Toni Collette a nomination. Ari Aster’s follow-up film “Midsommar” was also completely discontinued.

Paramount Pictures

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (2018)

Tom Cruise was the best case so far for why the academy should set up a category for best stunts when his death-defying work was completely overlooked.

A24

“The farewell” (2019)

After its premiere in Sundance, Awkwafina was able to compete in the Oscar race throughout 2019 and even won a Golden Globe for its performance. But in a year when there was a lack of diversity among the nominees, “The Farewell” also missed a screenplay nomination.

A24

“Uncut Gems” (2019)

Some critics speculated that Safdie Brothers’ film could have a worse chance of being nominated for Best Actor this year, and that Adam Sandler should be the best actor in a crowded field. But since he and the film were closed, Sandler set about making more Netflix films that both critics and the academy will hate.

