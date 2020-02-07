advertisement

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thirty years after his hard-fought win over boxing titan Mike Tyson, Buster Douglas feels healthy and basks in the glory he declined to deny at the time.

“Everything is looking good right now,” Douglas said in an interview with the Associated Press recently, noting that he is struggling with diabetes. “Feel good and the numbers are good. It’s a good thing. “

advertisement

The 59-year-old fighter is celebrated at a Friday anniversary gala in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, where he raises money for programs that help others who seem to be facing insurmountable challenges.

His stable with students in the parks and Columbus recreation system looks up to the man whom they simply call “trainers” as teachers, friends and heroes.

“I mean, I really look up to Mike Tyson, but I don’t look up to him as much as I do to coach,” said 11-year-old Colton Matson, who has worked with Douglas since he was 6.

“Really, Mike Tyson was the second largest boxer in the world to date. It’s crazy that Coach just hit him, ”he said. “Maybe it was just luck, but I can tell you that Coach worked hard for it, even if it was luck.”

Tyson was the reigning undisputed heavyweight world champion and a formidable opponent when he entered the ring against James “Buster” Douglas in Tokyo on February 11, 1990. Only a Las Vegas bookmaker – brave or stupid – would determine the odds for the fight: 42 to 1.

Douglas won and impressed the sports world. What followed was anything but a celebration.

Tyson and campaign sponsor Don King contested Douglas’ victory, claiming that Douglas was the first to fight, but had more time than he was allowed to get up. Douglas’ victory was ultimately sustained, but not months ago of drama and expensive litigation.

“Don came up to me with all my might and I was summoned wherever I went,” said Douglas. “It made it very uncomfortable and somehow destroyed the fun of it.”

King left a message on a phone number.

Tyson did not respond to an interview request. He told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in 2015 that it was Buster’s anniversary and not his anniversary. Tyson said the loss was ultimately positive for him so that he could learn how to “overcome adversity.” The two have hardly crossed since the fight.

The dispute over the outcome of the fight, coupled with the continued grief over his mother’s death shortly before the fight, plunged Douglas into a crisis, he said.

“Believe it or not, I was where I really didn’t care,” he recalled. “Something I’ve always been looking forward to and then you get it and it quickly becomes a nightmare.”

Douglas said he was almost relieved when Evander Holyfield knocked him out in the third round of the encounter a little over eight months later and took the title.

“It was a relief and then it was annoying because everything was going to end,” said Douglas.

A short reign with a long legacy. The fight is still remembered as one of the most spectacular surprises in sports history. The story of Douglas gained new attention with the release of an ESPN documentary in 2018 entitled “42 to 1” after the adversity against Douglas.

Douglas has given the same name to his charitable commitment and has entered into an ongoing strategic partnership that aims to provide multiple programs for vulnerable youth that focus on workforce development, diversity and soft skills training.

He said working with children was one of his favorite things to do.

In a training ring at the Columbus Thompson Community Center, Douglas towers over most of his students and sings: “Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Left” as they hit the pads he wears on his hands instead of gloves.

He said he gave up his life and health for a time after the fight. In 1996, he woke up in a hospital at the door of death. Life offered him a mountain again, which he had to overcome.

“A light bulb came on. Either it came back to life or it was recorded, ”he said. “I decided to come back to life.”

He made a comeback with six fights before retiring from boxing in 1999 and then starting work with the city of Columbus.

Students say he is nice, tough, generous, and “very sincere”. All of this is reinforced by what he achieved in 1990.

“It really inspires me that he beat the best boxer in the world back then,” said Matson, “and I just think it’s great.”

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

advertisement