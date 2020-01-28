advertisement

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter crash in California killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. As the world reacted to this tragic news, some social media users noted that the outpouring of grief could be slightly out of place because, they say, 30 Marines were also “just” dead in a helicopter crash:

These social media users were referring to real news. However, they were mistaken that the helicopter accident that killed 30 Marines and one sailor occurred “yesterday” or recently in January 2020. This incident occurred in 2005, in Iraq.

Here is a screenshot of the Navy press release on the 2005 helicopter crash:

Readers may have noticed that this press release was issued on January 26, 2005. As the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant occurred the 15th anniversary of the crash that killed 30 Marines, it It is easy to see how some people may have misread this date. .

In addition, it seems that some news publications have published recent articles which did not clearly indicate that the military helicopter accident occurred 15 years ago. While the title of News-Gazette in the screenshot below refers to a piece “day in history”, for example, the titles of KWKT and KTUU presented the incident as a recent development.

KWKT and KTUU have since deleted their stories, and we have not found any archived versions of these pages.

To summarize: On January 26, 2005, 30 Marines and a sailor were killed in a helicopter crash in Iraq. Fifteen years later, this story circulated on social networks following another fatal helicopter accident.

The text of the original Navy press release appears below:

Thirty Marines and a sailor from the 1st Maritime Division and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing of the I Marine Expeditionary Force died on January 26 when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near Ar Rutbah in the province of ‘Al Anbar while carrying out security and stabilization operations.

All Marines, sailors, soldiers and airmen of the I Marine Expeditionary Force mourn the tragic loss of our brothers in arms.

A recovery team is at the accident site and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

The names of the deceased are not released pending notification of the next of kin.

“As we mourn the loss of these heroes, we will honor their sacrifice by continuing our mission to bring democracy to the Iraqi people,” said Lt. Gen. John F. Sattler, commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force. “To the families of these brave men, our most sincere thoughts and prayers are addressed to you in these most difficult times.”

