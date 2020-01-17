advertisement

Welcome to our Friday edition of Outlander Notes, and as you can imagine, there are a lot of valuable roundtables right now. This is what happens when we approach the return of the series on February 16.

Let’s start this article with a fantastic video reminder from Starz that we’re a month away! Or we were gone for a month. The following video with Sam Heughan was recorded yesterday. However, we believe that it is still relevant as it is such a milestone.

Next Sunday we’re just four weeks from Frasers Ridge and see what other adventures await Jamie, Claire, Roger, Bree and more. There may be a lot of well-known stories from the books, with some new surprises.

For another video outlander coverage, Don't forget to check out the latest season 7 and beyond information below!

As for bonus video reporting, we strongly recommend what we received with the kind permission of TVInsider. This is an opportunity to see Sam, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin all talking about some of the stories that are emerging. In the meantime, it’s a little bit of fun to see who the “new hot couple” really is on the show. Even though there aren’t too many surprises here, we think this is a fantastic reminder of what makes this cast so great. They sincerely enjoy each other’s company and also know how to make a joke when it is fired here and there.

Be prepared for video coverage as well – more videos from the TCA Winter Press Tour could come out this week, in addition to additional pre-premier coverage. The big premiere event this year in Los Angeles is likely to be an opportunity to see the cast in various talk shows and more. We’ll have more news about it as we get closer …

Similar news – Get other coverage of the show's long-term future

Excited for Outlander Season 5 at the premiere?

Sound out in the comments now!

