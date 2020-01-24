advertisement

The three American firefighters who were killed when the water tanker they were in crashed while fighting forest fires in Australia were identified by their employer.

The men who died Thursday when the C-130 Hercules crashed were Captain Ian H. McBeth, 44, from Great Falls, Montana; First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, from Buckeye, Arizona; and flight engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, Canada, said Coulson Aviation in a statement.

The Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, confirmed the deaths in the state’s Snowy Monaro region when Australia struggled with an unprecedented fire season that left much of the destruction behind.

In his statement, Coulson said McBeth was “a highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with years of fire fighting, both in the military and at Coulson Aviation.”

McBeth, who is survived by his wife and three children, also served as the Montana and Wyoming National Guard.

Hudson “graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 and has held various positions with the United States Marine Corp. for the next twenty years, including as a C-130 pilot,” said Coulson. He is survived by his wife.

DeMorgan served in the U.S. Air Force at 18 as a flight engineer on the C-130, the company said. He had had more than 4,000 hours as a flight engineer with almost 2,000 hours in combat

“Rick’s passion always flew and his children,” said Coulson. He is survived by two children, his parents and his sister.

Coulson said in a statement that one of his large Lockheed air tankers was lost after he left Richmond, New South Wales with a bomb attack delay. The accident was said to be “extensive” but had few other details.

“The only thing I have from the field reports is that the plane crashed and a large fireball was associated with the crash,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, the commissioner responsible for the rural fire department.

Secretary of State Marise Payne said she had sent Australia’s condolences to US Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse Jr.

“Our hearts go to their loved ones. They helped Australia, far from their own homes, to embody the deep friendship between our two countries, ”she said in a statement.

Payne added: “Many thanks to these three and to all brave firefighters from Australia and around the world. Your service and contribution are exceptional. We are always grateful. “

The tragedy has increased the death toll to at least 31 since September. The fires also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and destroyed more than 10.4 million hectares (25.7 million acres), an area larger than the state of Indiana.

As a precaution, Coulson placed other fire-fighting planes on the ground to reduce the availability of airplanes for firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria. The four-propeller Hercules drops more than 15,000 liters of fire-retardant material in a single pass.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau, the national aircraft accident investigator and the state police will investigate the crash site, which firefighters call an active fire place.

“There is currently no evidence of what caused the accident,” said Fitzsimmons.

Berejiklian said there were more than 1,700 volunteers and staff on site, and five fires were described at an “emergency warning level” – the most dangerous on a three-level scale – across the state and on the outskirts of the national capital, Canberra.

Also on Thursday, Canberra Airport was temporarily closed due to forest fires, and residents south of the city were advised to seek shelter. The airport reopened after several hours because Qantas offered limited services. Virgin and Singapore Airlines canceled the flights for the rest of the day.

The fire started on Wednesday, but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in Canberra to deteriorate. A second fire near the airport that started on Thursday morning is at the “Watch and Act” level – in the middle of the three levels.

Residents of some of Canberra’s suburbs were advised to seek shelter and leave others immediately.

“Defense forces are helping to some extent and are considering whether this needs to be strengthened,” Angus Campbell, the chief of defense, told reporters.

“I have people who are both involved as people who need to be moved out of areas and office buildings that are potentially at risk, as well as people who are part of the (Operation) Bushfire Assist effort,” he said.

