A Canadian plane to fight bush fires in Australia crashed in southern New South Wales on Thursday, killing three U.S. firefighters.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Twitter: “It is deeply sad to hear the deaths of three people when a C130 fire plane crashed northeast of Cooma in NSW. My deepest condolences go to relatives, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives. Such a terrible tragedy. “

Belinda Greene, a receptionist at the Bredbo Inn Hotel near the scene of the accident, said she heard police cars in the early afternoon.

“We suddenly saw a lot of smoke a few hours ago,” she told Reuters.

The land fire department said that the aircraft was carrying out “routine” water bomb attacks at the time of the crash.

According to flight data from flight tracking website Flighttradar24, the aircraft left Richmond Air Force Base in Sydney at 12:15 p.m. and fell off the radar after 2 p.m. in Peak View, south of the capital Canberra.

Peak View is a region near the burning fire in Wadbilliga National Park.

Such air tankers typically carry 15,000 liters of water or fire retardants to help extinguish fires, the National Post reported.

“Tragically, there doesn’t seem to be any survivors in the Snowy Monaro area crash,” NSW Rural Fire Service representative Shane Fitzsimmons told ABC.

“[The plane] crashed heavily into the ground, and initial reports say there was a large fireball associated with the plane’s impact with the ground,” said Fitzsimmons.

“Our thoughts, prayers and deep condolences go to their families,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters Thursday.

“Today again shows that the brand season is far from over.”

According to the National Post, authorities closed Canberra airport because of uncontrolled nearby fires, and residents and business owners were advised that it was too late to leave the airport.

The total death toll from forest fires in Australia has been 32 since September. Around a billion animals have been killed.

