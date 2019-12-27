advertisement

League of Legends is a famous multiplayer online battle arena game that attracts large numbers of players every day. Like any other competitive game, this community is made up of casual and professional players. It takes time and effort to reach the highest ranks, as there are many aspects to analyze in this game. Here are some ideas that might help you get a lot more Elo in League of Legends.

Play for the main goals

High Elo players always have priority over all other goals in League of Legends. If you can choose between a tower or a kill, the tower is better anyway. Especially during the laning phase, when the tower slabs are crucial to give you extra gold. This also created a gold difference after your first recall to the base, as you will have an item difference against your opponent. Bonuses for Drakes and Barons also have a huge impact. It is therefore important to draw up plans to achieve these goals. Agriculture is of course important. However, League of Legends is a team game in which you can no longer win games through farming creeps. However, keep in mind that you should carry out a visual check by using protective spells to recognize your enemies before devoting yourself to these goals.

In addition, professionals usually recommend mastering at least 3 champions to cover most situations and matchups. Everyone knows that it is easy to focus on one hero only when you are a beginner, but as you get better it is necessary to expand your champion pool.

Try to find an experienced trainer

A real trainer can definitely help you gain better general knowledge of various things in League of Legends, like micro (individual mechanics) and macro (your movements on the map). Many players who wanted to improve their skills through coaching noticed a change in their approach to their games. You can already tell yourself that it can only be a positive experience that cannot make you worse in the game, no matter what, and can only learn a few tricks for you. If you need details about what we talked about in the previous paragraph, a coach can explain this in more detail.

Top up your account quickly with an Elo Boost

This process is without a doubt the easiest strategy to achieve your goals. In fact, Elo Boosting became very popular in the community, especially when players noticed how difficult it was to climb the leaderboard. It is not only time consuming but also mentally difficult to maintain motivation during every League of Legends season. The fact that your elo is reset every time a new season starts does not help to be motivated, as you have to start over every year.

In addition, ranks like Diamond or Masters are so high that only 5 percent of the players on the planet can access this Elo, as websites with LoL statistics such as blitz.gg prove. This is the reason why only these players can become Elo Boosters to give you Elo in your own accounts. So if you are busy with your work or do not want to acquire enough knowledge to climb yourself, elo boosting is the right answer to your case.

