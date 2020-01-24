advertisement

Although Duke basketball seemed unstoppable at the start of the season, the recent loss in two games showed which areas need improvement if the nets are to be cut in March.

The duke’s basketball rolled on like a freight train. A long winning streak with a large average profit margin had made Stephen F. Austin’s loss look like it was probably an aberration. An inexplicable turning point on the way to an ACC crown for the regular season that Duke has surprisingly missed in recent years.

After all, the ACC is in a bad year; Louisville looked inconsistent and beatable, while FSU remains an athletic scare of a team, but is good for a few losses each year that you probably shouldn’t have. The Blue Devils can also easily be thrown into this category. Although they were in second place, many believed that they were the best team in the country, including myself.

Then the wheels came off, at least for Duke, where losing two games in a row can cause panic. The Miami 30-point blunder has made up for the ship in the winning column, but we can look at these two losses to see what Duke has to do to be the Duke who can be. No, I don’t have the best recruiting class and I can’t make it to the last four to preventively turn the naysayers out there, although the truth hurts more than I want to admit.

This brings us to three things the Duke Blue Devils need to work on before the calendar reaches March:

