advertisement

Even though Peter Laviolette is no longer the head coach of the Nashville Predators, he shouldn’t have to wait long to find a new job, according to the latest NHL rumors. Which teams could hire him?

Peter Laviolette is one of the most successful head coaches of the salary cap era. He led three different teams to the Stanley Cup final and won in 2006 with the Carolina Hurricanes. Although Laviolette was recently fired by the Nashville Predators, the latest NHL rumors suggest that he doesn’t have to look far for a new job.

Laviolette has a strong track record in team turning. Granted, history shows that his voice is stale at some point. But if you want to turn a team around and get instant results, few people are better at the job than him.

Which teams should hire Laviolette? Let’s take a look at three teams that might make sense to him.

advertisement

3. Detroit Red Wings

Jeff Blashill is currently the fourth longest acting head coach in the NHL. That’s a pretty tough statement, but it’s true. Blashill has not had much success with the Detroit Red Wings because the team has only played the Stanley Cup playoffs once under him.

It’s a bit surprising that new general manager Steve Yzerman Blashill hasn’t gotten rid of it yet. But maybe the worst season of the salary cap gives him the right incentive to change something behind the bench.

The Red Wings may not behave that way, but they are one of the richest concessions in the NHL. It’s time for them to do that. The cessation of Laviolette could help advance the seemingly endless red wing rebuild. Lavy is a man who welcomes challenges. There would be no bigger one than spinning around the Red Wings. And the Red Wings have the means to tempt him.

2. New Jersey Devils

The NHL is not about how good you are. It’s just who you know. Laviolette has a good relationship with Ray Shero, general manager of New Jersey Devils. Shero is certainly familiar with Laviolette’s ability to turn teams around, and probably wants the Devils to do just that.

That said, I think the devils should stay away from him. You need a head coach who can improve your offensive. Laviolette is not very good at it. The crime has dried up practically wherever he went.

Next: Mount Rushmore for every team

1. Seattle

Seattle may not have a team name yet, but there is already a front office. It is managed by Ron Francis, former managing director of Carolina Hurricanes. Francis is very familiar with Laviolette since the two worked together briefly in Carolina. Laviolette helped bring the Stanley Cup to the Hurricanes in 2006.

Next: 2010 NHL All-Decade Team

That also seems to be a perfect job for Lavy. He had to be aware of the control Gerard Gallant had when he took over the Vegas Golden Knights. This type of control to build a team in your image is particularly appealing to someone like Laviolette.

advertisement