The NHL All-Star break is just around the corner and the overall ranking is beginning to establish itself. Here are three teams that prove doubts.

Hockey is the most difficult sport to bet on because you are so lucky to win. Sample sizes can mean all or nothing. The NHL is full of surprises and twists.

However, we are more than in the middle of the NHL season and, apart from an incredible breakdown, these three teams are well on their way to a playoff spot despite the difficulties and doubts of the rest of the hockey community.

3. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a summer of take-offs when so many star players remained at their leisure. They lost their star goalkeeper in Sergei Bobrovsky and two top goalscorers in Matt Duchene and Artemi Panarin. The team looked completely different and it seemed like they were taking a step back after Jarmo Kekalainen decided to do everything.

At the start of the 2019-2020 season, the Blue Jackets released a very pointed intro video in which the song “Loyalty” by Kendrick Lamar could be heard in the background, while players and John Tortorella spoke of wanting players to play the “Blue Jackets want to be”. in their team.

Well, the players who have the blue jackets right now are playing the way they want to be on the team, and Tortorella has done a great coaching job despite the lack of star talent. Joonas Korpisalo took the team on his back and played one of the best hockey games of his career before his injury. His saving of 0.913 percent is much better than that of Bobrovsky with the Florida Panthers of 0.89 BC.

The lack of super starters was not a problem since the team is literally hit by everyone as they have eight players with more than 20 points. Given the enormous injuries this team has suffered and the fact that they play better than ever, the true strength of this hockey club is evident. The team has completely taken over the outsider action and has since proven that people are wrong.

