Illinois basketball is now ranked 1st in the Big Ten, with another impressive street win in the Big Ten conference game against the Michigan Wolverines.

Illinois basketball is currently 15-5 in total and 7-2 in the big ten. The fightinginii have played very well lately and there is no sign of slowing down. They have a six-game winning streak with victories in Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin. Illinois determination and focus drove them to victory over the Wolverines. Here are the top three lessons learned from the Fighting Illinois victory over Michigan.

Illinois won despite Kofi Cockburn’s worse statistical game of the season

Cockburn was 2 for 9 from the field and only shot 22.2% for the game. He fouled with 5 fouls in the second half and was limited to just 5 points, 3 rebounds and one template in the game. He also did not register any theft or block in the game that was unusual for him. He is Illinois’ second best goal scorer and has been instrumental in Fighting Illini’s success in the Big Ten game. Although he did not play a productive game against Michigan, Illinois showed that although Cockburn made no significant contributions to either end of the floor, it could still win on the pitch without his offensive performance and production.

If a Big Ten team worries about Cockburn’s dominant presence in Illinois, it should fear that the Fighting Illinois can take to the streets and defeat a high-profile Big Ten opponent without being a major disruptive presence that is offensive Colour. Illinois has shown how balanced they are, even without their star having a great offensive game.

