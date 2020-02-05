advertisement

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – MARCH 22: Kaleb Wesson # 34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for the foul against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half of the game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball tournament at the BOK Center on March 22, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Harry How / Getty Images)

Maryland Basketball: Terps keep Anthony Brown’s winning streak against Rutgers alive

Kansas Basketball: Why Jayhawks Are the “Elite Team” Jacob Zinkula Was Looking For

advertisement

Ohio State Basketball escapes Ann Arbor with a huge conference win over her rival. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Ohio State Basketball is now on a three game winning streak as they take to the streets and defeat Michigan 61-58 in Ann Arbor. The Big Ten was the most difficult conference in the country to win on the street. In this way, the Buckeyes moved up to 15-7 with their rival, and by the time this article was written, they advanced to eighth place in the Big Ten. Ohio State earned every point in this highly competitive game, which sometimes felt more like a soccer game than a basketball game. Here are three takeaways from the game.

1 – Kaleb Wesson

The tall Buckeye man struck in every way as he led the way. Wesson finished with 23 points 9-14 from the ground and 3-6 from three-point land. He also added 12 rebounds, 10 of which came from the defensive side of the ground. Its indoor and outdoor versatility really counteracted the size of the Wolverines, and that may have been the best defense against them. Kaleb is clearly the leader of this team and the Buckeyes should continue to push the offensive.

2 – Insulting distance

Ohio State as a team did a great job doubling the first half of their win over Indiana last Saturday. Throughout the game, they did a great job of clearing the ground and keeping the ball moving. This way the Buckeyes made very small misses, got good open shots, were able to move Kaleb to the open spots on the floor when no one else had an open view, and did not allow Michigan to use their length to clog the areas and close lanes. This type of offensive movement must continue for the state of Ohio to break down this winning streak and continue to enter the tournament and play basketball in March.

3 – sales

The Buckeyes won the sales battle. I always say that sales are worst, but they are worse when you’re on the go. Ohio State had an average of 13.5 sales per game on this game, but ended up with only eight sales while Michigan generated 12 sales for the game, which is actually slightly above its average sales per game.

By limiting their sales, the Buckeyes kept the crowd fairly calm most of the game, didn’t allow many fast break points, and prevented the Wolverines from running in any way, since the biggest lead they had over the Buckeyes was only three scam.

Next: Bracketology field updated

Even though the state of Ohio has always been owned by one and these things are so important when you play an important game in a hostile environment.

advertisement