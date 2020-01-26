advertisement

After a tough loss to Indiana, Michigan State Basketball wanted to get back on track in Minnesota. That was exactly what the Spartans could do.

The state of Michigan basketball is now in a duel with Illinois to take first place in the Big Ten. With their win against Minnesota, the Spartans improved to 15: 5 in the season and 7: 2 in the conference game. Most importantly, the state of Michigan scored its second street win in the Big Ten game.

Let’s take a look at the three Michigan state takeaways that have won a double-digit victory over Minnesota.

1. The Spartan defense had an excellent first half.

advertisement

The state of Michigan has adjusted part of its usual lineup, including Marcus Bingham Jr. and Aaron Henry, to favor Rocket Watts and Malik Hall. On the defensive, it paid off when the Spartans held the Gophers at only 22 points in the first half after shooting below 28% off the floor. The Spartans had more rebounds, steals, and blocks in the first half than the Gophers.

The Michigan state’s plan was to trust Minnesota to shoot three in the first half, and it worked. The Gophers left the penalty area 3: 18 in the first half.

The Spartans had 16 defensive rebounds compared to the Gophers’ Nine, and Tom Izzo changed early and often to make sure he had fresh, tall men in the game. Michigan State set the tone early on defensively and the second half started.

2. Tillman appeared on both ends of the floor.

Xavier Tillman scored 17 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists to help Michigan State win the competition. He also had two blocks while making two sales. He was present in color, although he missed some early shots and his defense set the tone early.

Although Daniel Oturu had 19 points, Tillman did not allow Oturu to dominate the game. Oturu has scored 30 and 26 points in recent home wins against Penn State and Michigan. Tillman got him to protect him on the post and helped him get into trouble (four fouls in the middle of the second half).

Tillman might not have looked like a dominant tall man against the Gophers, but he did everything he could to help Spartans win a much needed street victory in the Big Ten. He has played well lately and is getting better and better, especially on the offensive.

1. Michigan State played like a team on a mission.

The Spartans were focused, alert, and determined to stick to their game plan. Cassius Winston, as team leader, only posted sales and pushed the offensive to run like a well-oiled machine. Henry and Watts both played very efficiently on the offensive and on the defensive, which helped the Spartans to win.

It is not easy to beat Minnesota by 18 points on his home pitch. Winston had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists. If the Spartans’ All-American Point Guard plays like him against the Gophers, it is very difficult to beat them.

Next topic: Bracketology Projected Field

The Spartans had six players who scored seven or more points. It doesn’t seem like much on paper. However, on the move in a very competitive Big Ten, it is very important that multiple players are able to score. The state of Michigan will now try to regain sole ownership of the first place as they next target the northwest.

advertisement