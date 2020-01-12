advertisement

Hockey in the NHL is a constantly changing tapestry and many records from the past are impossible to break. However, these three records have yet to be broken.

Some records in the NHL are unbreakable. Nobody will ever touch Wayne Gretzky’s career with 1,963 assists and 50 hat tricks, or Martin Brodeur’s 691 wins.

Some recordings that were considered untouchable are now in the detection area. Here are three NHL records about to be broken.

3. Longest Ironman series

Record Holder: Doug Jarvis

Who can break it: Keith Yandle

Doug Jarvis was drafted in 1975 and never missed an NHL game until his career ended in 1987. Keith Yandle was drafted in 2005 and his Ironman series started in 2009. As a defender, he has a larger workload and an average of more than 20 minutes a night during his career.

He thoroughly demonstrated his longevity when he lost nine teeth in the first section against the Carolina Hurricanes, missed the second section and returned in the third. The next morning he got dental work before playing game 821 that same evening.

To beat Jarvis’ record, Yandle has to play 123 more games. That means the rest of this season and the entire next season, as well as four more games in the 2021-2022 season. With 33 years and under contract until 2022-2023 this is very easy to achieve. Staying healthy is key for Yandle if he wants to be the owner of the longest Ironman series in the NHL.

