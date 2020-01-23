advertisement

Can Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy be the first non-English film to take home the highest Oscar after winning the SAG Ensemble Award and the ACE Eddie Award?

advertisement

When “Parasite” debuted in Cannes in May, received rave reviews, and won the Palme d’Or of the festival, it didn’t seem crazy that Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy about class differences at the Oscars could cause a sensation.

At that time, “causing a stir at the Oscars” meant becoming South Korea’s first nominee in the Best International Feature (formerly Best Foreign Language Film) category and maybe, perhaps, getting into the Best Picture race as a dark horse, just like the palm tree Winner 2012 “Amour” did.

How small and silly these dreams seem now.

“Parasite” only gained momentum in summer and autumn and has risen from a long moment to a long moment – and now, eight days before the start of the Oscar vote and two and a half weeks before the 92nd Academy Awards, it has a real chance to win Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture, along with guaranteed victory in the international category.

Just last weekend, the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” defeated and won the SAG for American Cinema Editors two days after beating “Ford v Ferrari”, “The Irishman” and “Joker” Ensemble Award ‘ACE Eddie Award. Given what has recently happened to the film, he now feels that he is the biggest challenger for the best picture award from 1917, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman hoping getting back in the race A victory of the Directors Guild on Saturday.

Also read: How “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho created the most dangerous film of the year

Here are three reasons why “Parasite” could win and one reason why it couldn’t.

REASONS WHY “PARASITE” CAN WIN:

1. Because actors love it as long as they don’t need to know the difference between Song Kang Ho and Park So Dam.

To win the top Oscar, you need the support of the Actors Department of the Academy, which is by far the largest AMPAS department with 1,324 members. And maybe you might be wondering if the industry loves the movie if you only consider the fact that it hasn’t received a single nomination from the Academy or a single nomination from the Screen Actors Guild.

But was the lack of actor nominations really due to the actors not warming up to the film? Nope. I would suggest because most voters have only recently seen “parasites” and have no experience with the occupation. They just don’t know that it is Song Kang Ho who plays the battered patriarch of the poor family with enormous dignity and subtlety, or that Park So Dam is perfection as an intriguing daughter or that Cho Yeo Jeong is brilliantly gullible as a rich mother.

Should they have figured that out? Of course you should have. But hey, it’s a short awards season and academy screeners can’t bring pictures of the cast.

And here is the key: In the category in which the SAG voters did not have to know individual names, the ensemble category “Parasite” not only received a nomination, but also won after its actor had a standing ovation for simply entering the stage to introduce a film clip.

When actors don’t need to clarify these Korean names, they love “Parasite,” which offers remarkable acting. Admittedly, there is a big difference between the 1,200 members of the industry and the over 100,000 voters in the SAG, but it is foolish to believe that the film is not enthusiastically supported by the actors of the academy.

Also read: SAG gives Crown ‘Parasite’ and gives the Oscar race a shot of uncertainty

2. Because it is the ideal candidate for consensus.

The day after “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, which received the Critics’ Choice Award, and the day 10 Oscar nominations were awarded, a story trying Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt appeared online to connect with Harvey Weinstein. The day after winning the Producers Guild Award for “1917”, a trade magazine published a column entitled “Why” 1917 “is the last film that should win the Oscar”.

And the day after “Parasite” won the SAG Ensemble Award … Well, pretty much everyone talked about how cool it was that “Parasite” won the SAG Ensemble Award.

“Parasite” is a film looking for a takedown campaign – and while the “Parasite” setting may appear sooner or later to confirm that it is a real competitor, a negative whisper is unlikely to- Campaign appears Get a lot of traction. It is a film that almost everyone likes and almost no one is sorry to see success. And far more than just fissile films like “Joker” or “Jojo Rabbit”, it’s a film that may even end up in the top 5, even if it’s not number 1.

The voting system with ranking list selection used by the Academy in the “Best Film” category is intended to enable a real consensus decision. And “Parasite” could be that choice.

Also read: ‘1917’ awarded best film at the Producers Guild Awards

3. Because the academy is becoming more international every year.

Last June, 842 people were invited to participate in the academy. Around 300 of them came from abroad, including film professionals from 59 different countries. AMPAS has seen remarkable growth: More than 25% of the 8,469 voting members have joined in the past four years. In addition to endeavoring to attract more women and colored people, members’ endeavors focused on operating outside of the United States.

That doesn’t mean that non-American voters automatically cast their votes for non-American films – but as the international contingent increases, so has the number of nominations for international films.

These are voters who can say, like the winner of the best director, Alfonso Cuarón, last year, “I grew up with foreign language films” like “Citizen Kane”, “Jaws” and “The Godfather”. And these are voters who now have a real chance to promote international cinema in an unprecedented way.

Also read: Oscars Academy is set to exceed membership goals for gender and diversity by next year

REASON WHY “PARASITE” CANNOT WIN:

1. Because it’s a guaranteed winner in another category.

The main reason why a film that is not in English is having trouble winning Best Picture is not that the Academy is not averse to English films – they already have a place to reward those films.

As well as the categories of Best Animated Film and Best Documentary, explain why these films rarely (in the case of animation) and never (in the case of documentaries) appear in the Best Film (Best Film) competition. International feature films are an irresistible escape for many voters. They may love Parasite – maybe enough to vote for Bong as the best director – but they can express that love in the international category and leave a vote for Best Picture.

Last year, this thought undoubtedly hurt Cuarón’s “Roma”, the non-English film with the best chance of winning this award. And this year it will undoubtedly hurt “Parasite” – probably enough to keep it off the stage at the end of the night.

(Perhaps “Parasite” should start a new advertising campaign aimed at Oscar voters: “They know that we are the best picture, so choose something else in the international category!”)

I don’t know if the three reasons why “parasite” can win outweigh the one reason why it can’t. But I know there is a real chance in a crazy year.

“Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho and OscarWrap portraits (exclusive photos)

Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam and director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Park So-dam, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actress Park So-dam, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Actor Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Park So-dam and Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Park So-dam and Song Kang-ho, “Parasite” Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

The South Korean author accompanies the stars Song Kang-ho and Park So-dam to an interview and a photo session

Song Kang-ho, Park So-dam and director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap

advertisement