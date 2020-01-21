advertisement

The relationship between celebrity and fashion has always been a pretty fluid one. Every year we see trends on the red carpet of all kinds when different social forces play their part in what is cool, what is fashionable and what is not.

Decades of fashion, iconic looks and choices made by the true style pioneers of past generations have opened up a whole new space for those interested in fashion who have shown themselves to be immune to the changing tides of what is cool and what is not. The timeless. That effortlessly classy. And it is a space that is increasingly occupied by the new generation of celebrities who want their talent and outfit to speak in similar amounts.

POLITIX has long been a brand that is supported by those looking for perfection in their respective areas. The brand’s dedication to timeless tailoring has attracted countless athletes, entertainers, and creatives looking for versatility, portability, and stunning style in a single package.

Now POLITIX wants to extend this philosophy to all Australian men and launch a new collection with a manifest that every gentleman can embody: Your Style, Your Way.

To launch the collection, we asked three of the brand’s biggest fans – filmmaker Sam Evans, UFC champion Rob Whittaker and comedian Ash Williams – to model the lookbook themselves and express their thoughts on things that make up their personal sense determine style and how POLITIX fits.

For Evans as a creative heavyweight, the act of curating an outfit has become a tool that puts him in the right mindset to profile himself as a director, photographer and videographer

“I think when you dress well, you feel good and confident and you carry yourself much better. I think you get into different situations with a different headroom, a different mindset, and prepare for success,” he said to GQ ,

Filmmaker Sam Evans talks about his personal sense of style

He noticed that when POLITIX came to himself creatively and found its feet from a fashion perspective, it had a natural fit when he took his first steps to reinvent the way he presented himself.

“I think when I grew up in the past few years, my own brand, my own taste and my own style has matured and developed. I wasn’t always interested in fashion and style, but nowadays I am lucky enough to have brands work that demands a luxurious and first class feeling, so Politix is ​​a natural fit for me. ”

Likewise, comedian Ash Williams says that the power of a new outfit that you never want to take off is enough to feel empowered and encouraged.

“When you put on a new outfit it’s like a new relationship. When you have a new boyfriend or girlfriend and it just blooms and you think, god, that’s a little bit funny, isn’t it? It’s like it is . ”

Comedian Ash Williams shares his thoughts on his style

“There are times when I wore POLITIX and you know if you feel millions of dollars on the outside, you feel millions of dollars on the inside. I know that sounds like hocus-pocus, but hey. If you put on a great suit, you go a little bigger I don’t know if science supports that, but I’m assuming that you might get an inch taller.

For Whittaker, his sense of style is an extension of his constant pursuit of performance in the ring.

“Perfection is a high goal. It’s ambitious at best. But organizing your style is just another tick. It’s a chip in your favor and stacking the chips in your favor is all you can do. ”

Robert Whittaker discusses his style

Fearlessness is the name of Whittaker’s game, regardless of the challenge ahead or the opponent staring at him across the octagon. It has helped him develop into both a fighter and a professional – something he says POLITIX has helped him develop for a long time.

“Everyone feels better after a fresh shave, everyone feels better after a nice haircut. It’s the same with clothes, ”he says.

“It’s almost more important how you behave outside the octagon than how you behave inside the octagon. When I hold press conferences, when I go to media events, I put on the suit because I’m professional and professional, I go to work and that’s what I do. ”

The latest collection from POLITIX is now available.

