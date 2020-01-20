advertisement

Iraqis say three missiles have landed near Baghdad’s green zone, home to the U.S. Embassy and foreign missions.

Three Katyusha missiles “landed near the Green Zone without casualties,” said the Iraqi security media cell, which is the responsibility of the Iraqi Prime Minister. No further details were given, but further details were given at a later date.

A reporter posted video that is said to show missile attack alarms in the Green Zone. “I heard the Union III booms myself. Speakers urge everyone to seek protection immediately, ”said BBC reporter Nafiseh Kohnavard on Twitter.

A katyusha is a type of rocket artillery that was first built by the Soviet Union during World War II. However, later variants were exported to Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and other parts of the Middle East.

Several rockets of the same type were fired last week “aimed at the Taji training camp,” said the Security Media Cell.

“No coalition forces were affected by this small attack on the Taji base,” said Col. Myles Caggins, spokesman for the US-led military coalition, in a statement at the time.

Tensions in the Middle East were high after the US carried out an airstrike against the Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in early January. The following week, Iran fired rockets at Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed, and the White House imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to another attack on an Iraqi air base this month, saying he was “outraged”, “that further violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by groups that are not loyal to the Iraqi government should end.”

Iran’s new Quds Force commander, Esmail Qaani, said Monday that Tehran would “hit his enemy in a manly way,” referring to the United States. Washington has “cowardly” killed its predecessor People around the world who seek revenge on its blood will hit its enemy in a masculine manner, “Al Jazeera said.

At the same time, six Iraqis, including two police officers, were killed and wounded in clashes with security forces on Monday in Baghdad and other cities. This was indicated by medical and security forces when the anti-government unrest resumed after a several-week lull.

“You (security forces) should stop shooting and aiming. Who are they and who are we? Both sides are Iraqis. Why are you killing your brothers Said a protester in Baghdad who refused to give her name.

Reuters contributed to this report.

