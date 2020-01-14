advertisement

3 Minutes of Film to showcase Delta heritage

Artists aged 15-25 are invited to produce and submit a film to be screened during Heritage Week

The City of Delta is calling on young aspiring filmmakers to help Deltans celebrate community history.

Delta artists ages 15-25 are invited to produce and present a three-minute film to be screened during a brand new film festival taking place at the Northern Delta Center of Arts soon to open during the Week of Heritage in February.

Directors should work on the theme “Heritage Culture: Place and Space” in their narrative, documentary or animated works. Films must be three minutes long, not including credits, and must be completed in 2018, 2019 or 2020.

Delta Parks, staff of the Department of Recreation and Culture, as well as members of the Delta Heritage Society and the City Heritage Advisory Committee, will review the films shown and choose which films will be screened at the festival, scheduled to take place. Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Submissions are due Monday, January 20th and can be emailed with a link to YouTube or DropBox at agrant@delta.ca, or by casting a USB stick or Archive to Delta Archives, North Delta Center for the Arts or Tsawwassen Arts.

For full contest details, head to delta.ca/3minutefilmfestival.

