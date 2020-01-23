advertisement

Illinois basketball has had its best season in over a decade. What were the reasons for the Illinois success?

Illinois basketball has a good band tradition as they were successful on the hardwood court and made it the NCAA championship in 2005 when they won 37 games this season and lost only one game this season. They haven’t had much success lately, but that seems to be changing this season.

Last season, the Illinois men’s basketball team ranged from 12 to 21. The year before last ended their season with a 14-18 record. The last winning season of the Fighting Illinois was in 2017 when they won 20 games and ended the season with a 68:58 loss in Central Florida in the quarter-finals of the NIT postseason tournament. This season has a different feeling as they are currently 14-5 in total and 6-2 in the big ten.

They occupy 2nd place in the Big Ten standings and are among the few selected teams in the Big Ten standings that have won several games in the places of the opposing Big Ten teams after defeating Purdue and Wisconsin in both places to have. The Fighting Illinois didn’t start the season great, but as the old saying goes, it’s not how you start, but how you end.

Illinois did not play very well overall after losing 21 points in Arizona, losing to Miami at home, and losing out to Missouri, a top rival, in a neutral position. In Big Ten, the fightinginii played really well.

They lost 1 in Maryland in a game in which they lead for the major of the game, but then they defeated Michigan at No. 5 rank. When Big Ten resumed fighting in January, the Fighting Illinois, after a disappointing 20-point loss in Michigan, they won five games in a row, including Purdue and Rutgers. Illinois has a legitimate chance of winning the Big Ten this season, especially if it continues to play as it did last.

College basketball fans may not have expected Illinois to be in the position to prepare for February before the season. Although the Fighting Illini haven’t lost a ton of valuable players from last season’s squad, many have not predicted they would fight for the Big Ten title. However, it should come as no surprise that they play as well as in the Big Ten game.

Let’s take a closer look at why basketball is reviving in Illinois and how it is becoming a more prominent team not only in the Big Ten but also in college basketball. The Fighting Illini are currently 22nd in Ken Pom, 21st in the AP survey and 22nd in the Coaches survey. Here’s a look at the three keys to resurrecting the fightinginii.

