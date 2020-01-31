advertisement

It’s impossible to scroll through social media without meeting the many sincere tributes to Kobe Bryant. Sunday the world received the overwhelming news that the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight other passengers, including her 13-year-old daughter, crashed on a hill in Calabasas.

His sudden and tragic death inspired a wave of motivating stories about the man he was on and off the field. We remember him as a man who gave with all his heart by kissing what he invented “Mamba Mentality”.

“You asked for my fuss, I gave you my heart” -Kobe Bryant

Kobe changed the game of basketball by creating a mantra that lived up to his standard of grandeur and work ethic. His “Mamba mentality” made him one of the greatest players in basketball, and that made him an even bigger man behind the scenes.

In the days following his devastating death, much has been said to support and oppose his greatness. No matter which side you choose, as far as his nuanced heritage is concerned, his talent is undeniable. It raised him.

During an interview with Amazon review, Kobe said,

“The Mamba mentality is about focusing on the process and trusting hard work at the most important time,” and this Mamba mentality is “the ultimate mantra of the competitive spirit.” While most see the Mamba mentality as something specifically for athletes, the truth is that we can all win in the game of life by adopting the Mamba mentality. Below, you will find three components of this mantra that are guaranteed to evoke positive results.

1. Hard work

Hard work will always produce great results over time. Kobe believed that “hard work trumps talent”. It is undeniable that in life, you will meet people whose gifts in certain fields go beyond yours. However, hard work can intensify the way your gifts are received, as your performance will speak for you.

2. Confidence

Your hard work must always be associated with trust. You have to believe in yourself and in spite of what your hard work will produce. Since Kobe entered the league, just out of high school, he has been accused of being arrogant. Personally, I like to call confidence in Kobe’s attitude, but either way, he believed in himself. Kobe’s confidence allowed him to move without hesitation, it also intimidated less confident opponents. While Kobe was often compared to the greats that preceded him, he believed so much in himself that he only wanted to be the best version of Kobe Bryant he could be. Compared to the great Michael Jordan basketball, Kobe said with confidence, “I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan, I just want to be Kobe Bryant.” Understand, confidence is the key and believing directly affects what you achieve a certain level of audacity.

3. Kill everything

The name “Black Mamba” was born from the Kill Bill by Quentin Tarantino. In the film, the mamba snake referred to deadly assassins; according to Kobe, his goal was always to “kill the opposition”. Not a literal death but one that eliminates competitions while raising the bar. This mentality of killing everything leaves no room for anything other than success. No matter the game, a dominant mindset is essential to winning. You must murder everything that stands between you and a victory. It’s kill or be killed and I’m sure you haven’t started your journey to take an L.

I say with total confidence and great sadness that Kobe Bryant will be greatly missed. However, I find peace in knowing that through hard work, love and kindness, his legacy will live on forever.

