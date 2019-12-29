advertisement

There are many ways to make money online, and one of them is the use of cell phones.

If you have a smartphone, you can make money with your internet connection.

Mobile phones are not only used to make phone calls, send text messages and chat with friends on social media, but are also an important tool for making money for owners.

It is also worth noting that using mobile phones to make money does not require any investment.

advertisement

Here are some cool ways to easily make money online with your phone.

1 – Earn money by sending and receiving SMS

There are companies where you can sign up for promotional SMS for free. Once you have logged in, you can select the volume of messages to be sent to your device.

The more of these SMS are sent to your phones, the more income you get.

In addition, you can still make money by referring friends to the advertised SMS.

This way of making money with mobile phones is popular and you can use it without much stress.

2 – Make money with your phone

Yes, you can really make money by taking photos on your phone.

You don’t just have to take photos with your phone to share with friends or family.

You can sell some of the pictures you take and there are many people who are happy and willing to pay you for such pictures.

You can sell the pictures taken with your phone through picture websites such as:

Shutterstock

Dreamtime

iStockPhoto

Fotolia

Getty Images

In addition to selling to such picture websites, you can also sell special pictures directly to others.

For example, there are people who like to pay you really good money to sell your footprints to them.

If you want to get into this business to get paid for foot images, the articles I linked here can show you more about how it all works.

You just have to read it to know how to start.

3 – Make money blogging with your phone

If you have a good smartphone, you can use it to blog and make money online.

Yes, many people these days can make money using only their phones. All you need is an internet connection and as a blogger you can work wonders.

You can download and install all popular blogging apps such as WordPress, Blogger or Tumblr etc. on your device and create content for any topic of your choice.

Your mobile phone is used to upload content, comment, reply, share, etc.

Earning money through blogging is achieved through the sale of advertising space, affiliate marketing or pay-per-click ads, etc.

Blogging with your mobile phone can even help you make money without investing a lot of money.

And what’s even more amazing is that you can work and make money on the go!

advertisement