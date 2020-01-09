advertisement

Everyone, from Ivanka Trump to Jeffrey Katzenberg, came to Las Vegas this week to test consumer technology known as CES.

More than 4,000 exhibitors showed the latest high-tech equipment, while Katenberg and former Hewlett Packard CEO Meg Whitman outlined plans for their new Quibi streaming service.

Here are five takeaways from this year’s event that we noticed:

1. Peacock plans just have to wait



If you went to CES to take a look at the shows coming to two major streaming services, you have probably been underwhelmed.

NBCUniversal’s keynote on Wednesday afternoon at Park MGM did not include any new information about the Peacock streaming service the company plans to launch this spring. How much will it cost? Wasn’t mentioned. A preview of shows like restarting “Saved by the Bell?” Is not offered. A fixed start date? Nope.

Maybe that was to be expected. NBCU has already scheduled an investor day for next week to discuss Peacock. But in this case, why should you book Linda Yaccarino, president of the company for advertising and sales, to hold a CES keynote the week before? The event was for an hour for some of NBC’s top shows. Mandy Moore came out to talk about “This Is Us” and Terry Crews brought the highlight of the keynote by letting his chest dance through his suit.

Many participants left the event disappointed that none of their Peacock questions were answered.

2. Quibi shows a preview of the technology, but not the content

Quibi, the other big presenter on Wednesday, gave more information about his streaming service, which is only for mobile devices. However, he was reluctant to present the actual content of the platform. Katzenberg and Whitman emphasized the app’s “turnstyle” technology, which allows Quibi viewers to experience their shows differently depending on whether they hold their phones vertically or horizontally.

A show. A screen. Two perspectives.

Hold the phone horizontally = film perspective.

Hold the phone vertically = The character’s phone takes over your phone. #QuibiCES pic.twitter.com/mANwJJKsGU

– Quibi (@Quibi) January 8, 2020

And while Quibi sure mentioned what big stars he hired – including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, Justin Timberlake, and Reese Witherspoon – it was reluctant to give a substantial preview of the films and shows producing for the platform. Quibi’s keynote still seemed to offer enough to inspire attendees to publish it. TheWrap spoke to half a dozen attendees shortly after Quibi’s presentation ended, and all but one person said they’d give it a try when it started on April 6th. The main reason for her interest: Quibi’s collection of Star Power, which she at least has ready to download the free two-week trial version.

3. Do not squeeze the robot



There are two constants every year at CES: novelty robots (which are often priced high) and giant televisions. It was no different this year.

The standout robot this year, based on the hype at the Las Vegas Convention Center, seemed to be Groove X’s Lovot robot. Lovot was released in Japan a month ago and looks a bit like E.T. dressed in his blanket. It has a soft body, tiny arms on each side, and is designed as a replacement for the 21st century, with a few electronic, pet-like sounds it spits out. This robot escort will cost you around $ 2,800 – and is currently only available in Japan.

Other robots that caught the attention of CES were Charmins Rollbot, the only function of which was to bring a roll of toilet paper to the owners, and BellaBot, a robot that delivers trays of groceries throughout the house.

4. The latest from Big Ass TVs

Large screen TVs can never be big enough. Samsung turned heads again, showing its “Wall” mega TV, which is about 3 meters wide, along with somewhat more shy screens that were 88, 93, 110 and 150 inches tall. However, they were more of a party trick than a product that you can buy shortly, as Samsung doesn’t release pricing information.

Samsung also featured its 8K QLED TV with no frame and sero that rotates and allows viewers to watch vertical videos if they love Snapchat videos enough to actually want to see them on their TV.

5. The “pivot to video” is on life support

Do you remember the “linchpin for video” – when it looked like every digital broadcaster would give up written, reported pieces in favor of creating video content? This trend now appears to be toxic after several branches had difficulty implementing the strategy financially. Brian Sugar, co-founder and CEO of PopSugar, which was acquired last year by Group Nine Media, a company specializing in digital video content, outlined the problems that companies face after shifting their focus to video.

“I don’t think anyone is going to switch to video at the moment. What I’ve learned from the people in Group 9 is that it’s not really important to make good videos yourself to make really good videos,” said Sugar. It’s about maintaining relationships with the platforms and iterating with the Snapchats and Instagram to find out which concept we think works really well on your platform, let’s work together to produce shows that users love and that Advertisers want to be part of it from. “

According to Sugar, major investments and the support of technology giants are required to be successful on video in 2020. Without that, it makes little sense to switch to video.

“In 2017 and 2018, everyone was talking about the issues and how many views YouTube, Facebook or Snapchat had and whether everything worked financially,” said Sugar. “And what everyone learned is that producing videos is expensive, and you have to do it with a certain cadence to get addicted.”

In fact, retailers should check how much money has been invested in the content of a platform before using the resources to produce it. “The costs associated with investing in video content are quite high,” he said, “so that you can better leverage the engagement of the platform for which you create this content.”

