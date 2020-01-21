advertisement

Three possible cases of a new type of viral pneumonia have been investigated in Canada and ruled out as coronavirus, the country’s chief public health officer said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has announced that it will hold an emergency meeting to decide whether the illness associated with three deaths in China is an international emergency.

Dr. Theresa Tam declined to say where the potential cases were in Canada, but she said the people had traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese province where the coronavirus was believed to come from a now closed fish market, before moving to Shenzhen and Beijing was discovered and also to Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

“I can only say that I immediately got in touch with my colleagues, the chief doctors for health, in the provinces and territories. They in turn have notified their front about their health care system, ”said Tam.

The novel coronavirus has been thought to spread from animals. However, Chinese authorities have announced that it is now being transmitted from person to person. 217 cases were confirmed due to concerns that the virus could be transmitted more widely in the coming Chinese New Year holidays.

According to Tam, Canadians have a low risk of developing the disease. Precautions are also taken, including screenings at Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal airports for passengers suffering from flu-like symptoms after traveling from Wuhan in central China.

News in English, French, and Simplified Chinese will also appear on airport arrival screens in the coming weeks, Tam said. The measures are similar to those at San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York airports, as well as in some Asian countries.

An additional question about health checkups is added in electronic kiosks as to whether passengers have traveled to an affected area in the past 14 days.

“It is important to take this seriously, to be vigilant and to be prepared for it, but I believe there is no reason to panic or be overly concerned,” said Tam, adding that the novel virus was non-specific Symptoms such as fever, cough. and difficulty breathing.

Coronaviruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS], first infected people in southern China in late 2002 before they spread to more than two dozen countries and killed over 900 people worldwide, including 44 in Canada.

Two investigative commissions criticized the health system’s response to SARS and led to changes, including the establishment of the Canadian Health Department.

According to Tam, Canada is now better prepared to respond to similar situations.

“We have government mechanisms with the provinces and territories,” she said, adding that a national infectious disease laboratory is also due to the tragedy, which primarily affected people in the Toronto region of Canada.

She said the severity or full range of the current coronavirus is unknown.

The World Health Organization is expected to meet on Wednesday. Tam said if an international emergency is declared, the agency will temporarily make recommendations that Canada would adopt.

Dr. Allison McGeer, who was head of infection control at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto during the SARS outbreak and is now doing on-site research, said that trying to stop coronavirus at airports with current screening measures is of no use if the number increases People are exposed.

McGeer, who had contracted SARS in a Toronto hospital when he was at the center of the early response to the virus, found that the Spanish flu pandemic that swept the world between 1918 and 1920 killed an estimated 50 million people, decades before extensive air travel.

“Screening at airports is difficult and very expensive. We want our government to think very carefully about the extent and timing of this, and to make decisions based on scientific knowledge and facts, not on the basis of our gut feeling because the gut feeling tends to do so that we can control this at our borders, we can prevent it from coming in. But microbes don’t recognize borders. It doesn’t work, ”she said.

McGeer said that pandemic preparation strategies are much better at slowing down the transmission of a virus in populations.

By Camille Bains

