advertisement

We’re in the middle of the 2019-20 NHL season and the teams are starting to separate. Here are the three biggest surprises and halfway there.

In the middle of the NHL season, the contenders begin to fall and the contenders get their money’s worth. We have reached the point where it is no longer “too early” and can use a large sample to assess the performance of the teams.

What makes a team a “surprise” is that it exceeds the expectations placed on it at the start of the season. Here are the top three at halftime of the 2019-2020 season.

1. Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins built a dynasty in the 2010s, but after knocking Phil Kessel off and suffering so many injuries to their key players, it seemed like this was the season they would step back. However, when a star went down, there was always someone to join the event and keep the team going. The season of the penguins was a fantastic demonstration of their depth and how exciting their players can be.

advertisement

When Sidney Crosby went under, Evgeni Malkin took the reins while Kris Letang continues to play as if he were ten years younger. Letang is fifth among NHL defenders in the Ice Age, averaging 25 minutes a night.

The penguins are second in the Metropolitan Division and 7: 2-1 in the last ten games, all without Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Nick Bjugstad or Justin Schultz. Her goalkeeper Tristian Jarry was great for them and the success the team has had despite all their serious injuries is a big surprise.

2. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are full of young, emerging talents. However, no one had expected to go hunting in the playoffs as their reconstruction still seemed to be right in the middle of the action. The impact of their young stars on the league was bigger than expected and the appearance of Quinn Hughes accelerated things even further.

Jacob Markstrom received the best season of his career and the first NHL all-star invitation of his career. Elias Pettersson builds his Calder Trophy season and the addition of J.T. Miller has consolidated her top six. The fact that this team is a legitimate contender for the playoffs just a few years after the reconstruction is a big surprise.

3. Washington Capitals

While the Washington Capitals have a very strong team and are arguably the greatest scorer in NHL history, no one expected them to be the best team in the league. Their 29-9-5 record is the best and they were the first team in the league to score 60 points.

Next year: NHL All-Decade Roster 2010

John Carlson has had a historic season and Alex Ovechkin has spared only 18 goals to become the first Russian-born player to score 700 NHL goals. Jacob Vrana has emerged as a top player in the capitals and both Braden Holtby and Ilya Samsonov have been strong on the net. This team clicks on all cylinders and is a legitimate threat to the second Stanley Cup in three seasons.

advertisement